Roys to fully exit NDTV, sell stake to Adani
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness"
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network.
After the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness".
Below is the full text of the statement:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.” The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness. Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature. We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Roys will sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group, while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
After this transfer, Adani Group, which currently holds 37.44 per cent stake in the company, will become the single-largest shareholder with over 64.71 per cent stake.
Adani Group had earlier bought out a company backed by the founders and then acquired more shares from the open market.
Meanwhile, NDTV has informed SEBI that Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Viacom18 to convert 2 Hindi movie channels to pay
The conversion will be effective from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has decided to convert its two Hindi movie channels Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits from Free To Air (FTA) to pay channels. The conversion will be effective from February 1, 2023.
The channels will be priced at Rs 0.10. The broadcaster’s distribution arm IndiaCast published revised pricing on its website. The broadcaster had converted Colors Cineplex Superhits to FTA from pay in August this year. The channel was launched on April 1, 2022, while Colors Cineplex Bollywood was launched in 2021.
In the new RIO which will be effective from February 1, 2023, broadcasters will be discontinuing several bouquets and introducing some new ones. IndiaCast also published the new pricing of some channels which includes CNBC Awaz priced at Rs 0.10, Sports18 1 priced at Rs 8, Sports18 HD priced at Rs 10, Colors Bangla at Rs 7, Colors Odia at Rs 6, Colors Tamil at Rs 3, Colors Gujarati at Rs 6 and Colors Kannada Cinema at Rs 3.
Colors Rishtey recently pulled out of DD Free Dish, as previously reported by exchange4media. This is despite the channel's parent company, Viacom18, winning slots in the November e-auction. DD Free Dish was confirmed last month in a statement saying that both Sony Pal (owned by SPNI) and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
However, Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits will not be pulled out of Free Dish.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star to launch 9 channels in February
The broadcaster deferred the launch of these channels in December last year
By Sonam Saini | Dec 20, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star is set to launch nine new channels in February 2023. The broadcaster announced the launch of new channels while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.
The channels to be launched next year includes two Hindi movie channels - Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills, English movie channel - Star Movies Select, three sports channels - Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, one kids channel - Disney Channel HD, Tamil GEC Vijay Super HD and Malayalam movie channel - Asianet Movies HD.
The broadcaster had deferred the launch of these channels in December last year. The launch was later deferred. As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster was awaiting clarity on NTO 2.0 as the matter was expected to come up before the Supreme Court for a final hearing on November 30, 2021. The broadcaster has now decided to launch the remaining channels next year as NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023.
In 2022, the network launched several new channels, including Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, and Star Kirano HD.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adani Group's VCPL has acquired 8.27% stake through open offer: NDTV
With VCPL claiming 5,330,792 equity shares, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read
Indian news media company NDTV claimed that Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has obtained an 8.27% stake with 5,330,792 equity shares in the company as part of the open offer. With the move, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%.
The company stated: "In compliance of the disclosure requirements under Regulation 29(1) read with Regulation 29(3) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure in the prescribed format in relation to the acquisition of 5,330,792 (8.27%) equity shares having face value of INR 4 each at a price of INR 294 per share of New Delhi Television Limited (Target Company) pursuant to an open offer under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private limited (Acquirer). With the end of the open offer, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%. With VCPL."
On November 22 this year, NDTV Gautam Adani-led Adani Group launched its open offer -- which ended on December 5, for an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The offer was presented after VCPL acquired a 99.5% stake in NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limitedpromoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited.
As per the network's statement, Dr Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will now hold 15.94% and 16.32% shares in the company respectively. RRPR Holding Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited), holds 29.18% and VCPL holds 8.27%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NTO 2.0: Broadcasters' price hike leaves DPOs jittery
With top broadcasters revising pricing and publishing their RIOs, the cable industry now fears that the changes will entail loss of subscribers to OTT and Free Dish
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:07 AM | 4 min read
Following the amendment of the new tariff order (NTO) by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last month, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment have revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
The decision was welcomed by the broadcasters when TRAI announced an amended NTO. Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) President and Disney Star Country Manager & President K Madhavan praised TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela for taking the collaborative route to deal with the NTO 2.0-related issues.
He said, “NTO 2.0 is the outcome of the strong collaboration between industry and TRAI under the leadership of Dr Vaghela. Rather than pursue a litigative approach to address pending demands, our approach of engaging in constructive dialogue has allowed us to make strong progress in creating a more conducive environment for the industry on the pricing front. We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance."
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets. For instance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises LTD (ZEEL)’s Zee Family Pack Hindi SD priced at Rs 43 had 25 channels but in the revised rates the same MRP broadcaster is offering only 15 channels. Similarly, Zee Family Pack Marathi SD priced at Rs 49 offers 15 channels which were earlier priced at Rs 45 offering 20 channels.
Similarly, Happy India Marathi bouquet by Culver Max Entertainment was priced at Rs 44 and is now priced at Rs 46, though they are offering the same number of channels. Viacom18 will discontinue over 30 bouquets effective February 1, 2023.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP of Elara Capital, the prices of bouquets have been revised upwards by 10% on average (slightly ahead of their estimates of 8% price hike). “This is bound to have a positive impact of 4-5% on revenue estimates for FY24 for broadcasters,” he said.
He mentioned that the broadcasters have also rolled back ala carte pricing towards Rs 19 for their marquee channels (from Rs 12 earlier / due to uncertainty over NTO 2.0); however, this rollback won’t have any impact on ARPUs, as the shift from Rs 19 to 12 was only notional in nature as by RIOs (Reference Interconnect Offers) submitted last year post-NTO 2.0 norms
“NTO 3.0, does not have any material difference vs NTO 1.0, except the fact that the discount percentage for the sum of a la carte vs the same channels in the bouquet should be capped at 45%. Price hikes are positive for broadcasters and may drive upgrades in the range of 3-5%, in case of no cord cutting/shaving trends due to price hikes.”
However, distribution platform operators (DPOs) have raised their concerns over this. According to several cable operators, NTO 3.0 will drive consumers away from pay TV and toward DD FreeDish and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
"If NTO 3.0 is implemented, approximately two crore digital cable TV and DTH customers may migrate to unregulated OTT and FreeDish platforms," said the MD of a Cable TV company.
Speaking at the CII Big Picture Summit last month, the TRAI chairman stated that the regulator is open to tariff forbearance provided the stakeholders in the broadcasting value chain work in a cohesive manner. TRAI has not fixed any price caps for channels that are offered on a standalone basis or outside the bouquet.
In its amended policy, TRAI has stated that the discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on the combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets. The distribution fee and discounts offered by a broadcaster to the DPO remain capped at 35% of the MRP of an a la carte channel or a bouquet.
A senior official with a major cable TV company previously told exchange4media that this clause will increase the regulatory burden on DPOs. He added that TRAI should now look into DPO demands such as removing the network capacity fee (NCF) cap, parity in offering discounts to customers at the retail level, and applying the 60% NCF discount to broadcasters for pay channel prices for Multi TV connections, among other things.
As earlier reported by e4m, the TRAI is expected to issue another consultation paper to address the concerns of DPOs and local cable operators (LCOs).
"Cable operators are concerned that this will have an impact on their subscriber base and end customers, but I believe it will be minimal. The price difference between OTT and TV is still very large, so an 8-10% price increase will have no effect on TV, according to an industry analyst. He also mentioned that consumer bills will also go up by 8-10%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NBDA says 'rolled data' fuelling war-mongering content, demands unrolled data from BARC
In a letter to BARC CEO Nakul Chopra, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA, contended that the ratings agency's four-week rolling data methodology has been ineffective
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Contending that BARC's four-week rolling data methodology is not working and contributing to confusion among the subscribers, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) demanded "unrolled data" from BARC. In a letter to Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer of BARC, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA emphasised that "rolled data" has been fuelling war-mongering content.
Pointing towards the shortfalls of the method, Pandey noted that the flaw lies in its inability to measure and evaluate the content on a daily basis. This has incapacitated news channels from picking the right story that works. This has resulted in a "high supply or war mongering stories and promotion of toxic content," wrote Pandey.
Here's the full letter:
As you are aware BARC India on 15.10.2020 had temporarily suspended the reporting of individual channel ratings for all news channels. BARC Board had earlier decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) would review the existing standards of measuring and reporting the data of News and Special Interest genres, to address their statistical variability and thereby improve their robustness.
BARC also observed that it was after an extensive consultation with stakeholder representatives that BARC had arrived at a statistically sound and effective solution -the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for the News and Special Interest genres.
Since the launch of the BARC Ratings, we have in our various discussions brought to the notice of BARC that the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is not working for the news genre and it has led to severe confusion among the subscribers. One of the biggest shortfalls of the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is its inherent inability to measure and evaluate content at a daily level. As a result, the news channels are unable and incapacitated to decide on the right stories which work or which are working and as a counterblast the same is resulting in high supply of war mongering stories and promotion of frivolous and toxic content. Further, no genre-level information is being reported in unrolled data making the data unusable and meaningless for broadcasters. Which is why in all our discussions and representations, we have repeatedly suggested to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime.
NBDA Board at its meeting held on 17.11.2022 discussed the above matter. In view of the fact that the unrolled data is making the data unusable and meaningless for news broadcasters, the Board has decided to once again convey to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime, as soon as possible.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Top broadcasters hike channel rates after 3 years: Report
A news report says that ZEE, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates, and have filed their RIOs
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Leading broadcasters Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years, according to a news report. The new pricing will reportedly come into effect on February 1 next year.
The rates have reportedly been hiked by 10-15% for some bouquets. The news report also quoted a senior executive at a cable TV company who said that Sony has discontinued its bouquet priced at Rs 31 and replaced it with a new one that costs Rs 43.
The report says that the channels have filed their reference interconnect offers (RIO), or documents that specify terms and conditions, and pricing under which a service provider will permit interconnection of another carrier with its network.
The report also mentions that Disney Star India and Viacom18 will follow up with their RIOs soon.
The price hike has reportedly caused jitters among distribution service providers, who are already facing competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Naved Qureshi quits News Nation, set to join YouTube Channel NFM News as Partner
He was associated with News Nation for over five years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 18, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Naved Qureshi has put an end to his innings at the Hindi news channel 'News Nation'. He was associated with the channel for over five years as Anchor and Editor (Special Projects). Qureshi confirmed this development to e4m and said that he will be joining the YouTube Channel- NFM news, which has over 15 million subscribers, as Partner.
It must be mentioned that his recent Russia-Ukraine war coverage was praised for its in-depth coverage. Also, during the UP elections, his show 'Bade Miyan Kidhar Chale’ became a highly popular watch among news TV viewers.
Originally from Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Qureshi has over two decades of experience in media. After completing his studies from Vikram University, Ujjain, he started his career in the field of journalism with print media houses and has served stints with Dainik Jagran' among others
Qureshi started his career in News TV with ‘'Voice of India' where he was associated for almost four years. Post this he joined 'News24' and later moved on to 'News Express'. Prior to 'News Nation', he was associated with 'Aaj Tak' for about five years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube