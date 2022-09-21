Real journalism is about letting all sides present their views: Anurag Thakur

I&B minister Anurag Thakur, at an event in Delhi, said the biggest threat to the mainstream media is not from the new-age digital platforms but rather the mainstream media channel itself

Real journalism is about facing the facts, presenting the truth, letting all sides to present their views, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has reportedly said.

According to media reports, speaking at event of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) in New Delhi, Thakur said, “Real journalism is about facing the facts, presenting the truth, letting all sides the platform to present their views. In my personal opinion the biggest threat to the mainstream media is not from the new-age digital platforms but rather the mainstream media channel itself. If you decide to invite guests who are polarising, who spread false narratives, who shout at the top of their lungs, the credibility of your channels go down.”

Mentioning that broadcasters can decide how to present the content in the right way, Thakur was quoted as saying, “Are you going to show visuals that grab eyeballs and inflame anger or show restraint and project visuals in context to showcase the full picture?”

“If you decide to invite guests who are polarising, who spread false narratives, who shout at the top of their lungs, the credibility of your channels go down. Viewers will never trust your anchor, your channel or brand as a trusted and transparent source of news,” he reportedly said.

