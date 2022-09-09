Ram Kumar Kaushik moves on from iTV Network

During his tenure at iTV network, Kaushik has worked in various significant roles

After a 14 year long stint at iTV network, Ram Kumar Kaushik has decided to move on from iTV network. He was associated as Managing Editor with iTV Network.

“Ram Kaushik will move from iTV Network effective 9 September 2022 and iTV Network wishes him all the best for his future endeavours”, an official statement read.

During his tenure at iTV network, Ram has worked in various significant roles viz. Assignment Head, Input Editor, Channel Head and the Network’s Managing Editor.

On his move, Ram Kumar Kaushik said, “I would like thank iTV Network and Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network who have played the mentor’s role in transforming me - he turned a reporter in me into an editor. Kartikeya Sharma unflinching trust in me both professionally and personally is something I will cherish all of my life.”

Commenting on his movement, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “Every new beginning requires you to leave something behind. As you embark on a new path, I wish you nothing but all the luck and success for the bright future ahead.”

Ram holds a post graduate degree from University of Rajasthan, a PG diploma in mass communication from IGNOU and a Diploma of Naturalist from Department of Forest, Rajasthan

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)