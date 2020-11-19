Rajat Sharma to continue as NBA President

News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has elected Rajat Sharma as the President.

At the NBA Board Meeting held on Thursday, the members unanimously asked Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India TV, to continue as the President.

The Board also elected Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director - News24 Broadcast India Ltd, as Vice President and M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, as Honorary Treasurer of the NBA for the year 2020-2021.

The other members on the NBA Board are:

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director - Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd.

Rahul Joshi, Managing Director - TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer - ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Venkat, Director - Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

Kalli Park Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director - TV Today Network Ltd.

Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV - New Delhi Television Ltd.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer - Cluster 1 - Zee Media Corporation Ltd.