Q1FY24: ZEE reports 7.6% YoY growth in operating revenue at Rs 1983.8 crore
Subscription revenue up 18% YoY to Rs 907.49 crore
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a 7.6% growth in operating revenue at Rs 1983.8 crore in Q1 FY24 against Rs 1845.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company’s advertising revenue decreased by 4% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 976.3 crore. The domestic advertising revenue saw a decline of 6.4 % in Q1 FY24 at Rs 901.8 crore from Rs 976.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
It said there was a muted Ad spending environment as Q1 started off on a soft note, with IPL during the first two months of the quarter, adding that green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of Ad spends led by FMCG starting to pick up.
The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as “it was driven by the pick up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
EBITDA for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 154.9 crore, down by 42 % from the same quarter previous year and PAT (profit after tax) was down by 97 % this quarter YoY basis.
ZEEL’s total expenditure went up from Rs 1654.1 crore to Rs 1927 crore.
On the other hand, ZEE5 saw a YoY revenue growth of 21% at Rs 194 crore.
The company said that its content continues to perform well and strong engagement is continuing
Zee Music Company (ZMC), the 2nd Largest Music Label with 137 million subscribers on YouTube, witnessed a 13% QoQ growth on video views and added three million subscribers during the quarter.
The company said that its Board of Directors at a meeting in December 2021, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
“After receipt of requisite approvals / NOC's from shareholders and certain regulators including SEBI, CCI, ROC etc. the Company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the Scheme which has been heard and currently reserved for final order. The order shall be effective after the NCLT approval and balänce regulatory approvals and completion of closing formalities,” it said.
The management as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of impending merger is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets which has been disclosed as an exceptional item.
“During the year ended 31 March 2023, the impact on consolidated financial results was Rs 9,757 lakhs as the losses incurred by such entities in the earlier financial years was recorded in the consolidated financial statements of those respective years. During the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management of the Company has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakhs, which has been approved by the board subsequent to the quarter end, which has been treated as an exceptional item,” it said.
The merger related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore last fiscal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI issues consultation paper on review of NTO 3.0
The paper has been issued in order to address the issues regarding tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:49 PM | 7 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a Consultation Paper on Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services.
The authority has sought comments from stakeholders on the paper to address the issues raised in the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) issued in November, 2022.
The comments are to be submitted by September 5 and counter submissions, if any, to be made by September 19, 2023.
In November last year, TRAI had come out with the third amendment in tariff order which had put a ceiling of Rs 19 per tv channel for inclusion in bouquet among other provisions. Issues have been raised on the order by distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs). Some were addressed and some still remained.
“In order to address the remaining issues pertaining to Tariff, Interconnection and Quality of Service of Broadcasting and Cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders, the Authority is issuing this consultation paper for seeking stakeholders' comments.
In the consultation paper, the regulatory body has asked stakeholders about various issues related to tariff, interconnection, quality of service and financial disincentives (disadvantages).
It has asked the stakeholders if the present ceiling of Rs 130 on NCF (network capacity fee) be reviewed and revised and reasons for it.
“Since Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) generally gives permission to a channel in multiple languages, how the placement of such channels may be regulated so that interests of all stakeholders are protected?
“Should the revenue share between an MSO (including HITS Operator) and LCO as prescribed in Standard Interconnect Agreement be considered for a review?” asked TRAI in its consultation paper.
It also asked if the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs.
In consonance with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI had in March 2017 notified the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services. It came into effect from December 2018.
Upon implementation of the New Regulatory Framework 2017, TRAI noticed some inadequacies impacting the consumers. As the New Regulatory Framework changed quite a few business rules, many positives emerged. To address certain issues that arose after implementation of new regulatory framework, after a due consultation process with stakeholders, TRAI on 01.01.2020 notified the New Regulatory Framework 2020.
Several stakeholders raised issues but the validity of the framework was upheld by the various high courts where it was challenged.
The provisions related to Network Capacity Fee (NCF), multi-TV homes and long-term subscriptions of the amended framework 2020, were implemented.
However, after new tariffs were announced by the broadcasters, TRAI received representations from DPOs, Associations of LCOs and consumer organizations.
Stakeholders highlighted difficulties likely to be faced by them in implementing new rates in their IT systems and migrating the consumers in bulk to the new tariff regime through the informed exercise of options, impacting almost all bouquets, due to upward revision in the rates of pay channels and bouquets declared by broadcasters.
To deliberate on the various issues related to implementation of the amended framework 2020 and suggest a way forward, a committee consisting of members from Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) & DTH Association was constituted under the aegis of TRAI.
After due consultation process, TRAI, on 22nd November 2022, notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022 or NTO 3.0 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which covered issues like continuance of forbearance on MRP of TV channels; ceiling of Rs 19 on MRP of a TV Channel price for inclusion in bouquet; discount of 45% on sum of the price of individual channels while forming Bouquet and; additional incentives of 15% by broadcaster to be permitted on Bouquets also.
“The Stakeholders' Committee also listed several other issues for subsequent consideration by TRAI. In addition, the Authority held multiple meetings with representatives of broadcasters, MSOs, DTH operators and LCOs. Several issues were put forward during these meetings. TRAI has considered some relevant suggestions given by various stakeholders,” TRAI said.
Some of the Issues for Consultation:
Q1. Should the present ceiling of Rs.130/- on NCF be reviewed and revised?
- If yes, please provide justification for the review and revision.
- If yes, please also suggest the methodology and provide details of calculation to arrive at such revised ceiling price.
- If not, provide reasons with justification as to why NCF should not be revised.
- Should TRAI consider and remove the NCF capping?
Q2. Should TRAI follow any indices (like CPI/WPI/GDP Deflator) for revision of NCF on a periodic basis to arrive at the revised ceiling? If yes, what should be the periodicity and index? Please provide your comments with detailed justification.
Q3. Whether DPOs should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets/plans for and within a state/ City/ Town/ Village? If yes, should there be some defined parameters for such variable NCF? Please provide detailed reasons/ justification. Will there be any adverse impact on any stakeholder, if variable NCF is considered?
Q4. Should TRAI revise the current provision that NCF for 2nd TV connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40% of declared NCF per additional TV?
- If yes, provide suggestions on quantitative rationale to be followed to arrive at an optimal discount rate.
- If no, why? Please provide justification for not reconsidering the discount.
- Should TRAI consider removing the NCF capping for multi TV homes? Please provide justification?
Q5. In the case of multi-TV homes, should the pay television channels for each additional TV connection be also made available at a discounted price?
- If yes, please suggest the quantum of discount on MRP of television channel/ Bouquet for 2nd and subsequent television connection in a multi-TV home. Does multi-TV home or single TV home make a difference to the broadcaster? What mechanism should be available to pay-channel broadcasters to verify the number of subscribers reported for multi-TV homes?
- If not, the reasons thereof?
Q6. Is there a need to review the ceiling on discount on sum of MRP of a-la-carte channels in a bouquet (as prescribed through the second proviso to clause 4 (4) of the Tariff Order 2017) while fixing the MRP of that bouquet by DPOs?
- If yes, what should be the ceiling on such discount? Justify with reasons.
- If not, why? Please provide justification for not reviewing the ceiling
Q7. Whether the total channel carrying capacity of a DPO be defined in terms of bandwidth (in MBPS) assigned to specific channel(s). If yes, what should be the quantum of bandwidth assigned to SD and HD channels. Please provide your comments with proper justification and examples.
Q8. Whether the extant prescribed HD/SD ratio which treats 1HD channel equivalent to 2SD channels for the purpose of counting number of channels in NCF should also be reviewed?
- If yes, should there be a ratio/quantum? Or alternatively should each channel be considered as one channel irrespective of its type (HD or SD or any other type like 4K channel)? Justify with reasons.
- If no, please justify your response.
Q9. What measures should be taken to ensure similar reception quality to subscribers for similar genre of channels? Please suggest the parameter(s) that should be monitored/ checked to ensure that no television channel is discriminated against by a DPO. Please provide a detailed response with technical details and justification.
Q10. Should there be a provision to mandatorily provide the Free to Air News / Non-News / Newly Launched channels available on the platform of a DPO to all the subscribers?
- If yes, please provide your justification for the same with detailed terms and conditions.
- If not, please substantiate your response with detailed reasoning.
Q11. Should Tariff Order 2017, Interconnection Regulations 2017 and Quality of Service Regulations 2017 be made applicable to non-addressable distribution platforms such as DD Free Dish also?
Q12. Should the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs?
Q13. Whether there is a need to consider upgradation of DD Free Dish as an addressable platform? If yes, what technology/ mechanism is suggested for making all the STBs addressable? What would be the cost implications for existing and new consumers? Elaborate the suggested migration methodology with suggested time-period for proposed plan. Please provide your response, with justification.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Subhash Chandra to settle debts to JC Flowers ARC., buy back Dish TV shares
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra will reportedly settle its debts to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., which amounts to Rs 6500 crore. He has proposed to pay close to Rs 1500 crore for his family stake in assets including Dish TV and Zee Learn, apart from three properties, which include a bungalow in Delhi.
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31 and is preparing to sign a definitive agreement. But there was a disagreement between the two parties on the deadline for payment, which JC Flowers ARC insisted should be on January 31.
The report said that Chandra approached with an offer to settle the debt of Rs 6500 crore sometime ago and it took a month for the two parties to come to an agreement.
Some of the loan amount reportedly pertains to Dish TV, some to Zee Learn and some other properties. The shares of those companies will be transferred back as per the payment, said the report quoting people privy to the matter.
The settlement, said the report, will not trigger an open offer and it is just a transfer back of the encumbered shares.
The shares will return to Jawahar Goel, Chandra’s brother, who was running Dish TV before Yes Bank invoked the pledged shares in May 2020.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anuradha Srinivasan quits NDTV Group as Head of HR
From front office executive to Head of HR, Srinivasan rose through the ranks during her long stint
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group has quit.
Srinivasan, who moved out after a long stint, had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV.
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Srinivasan took over the role.
Now as reported by e4m, Gaurav Shah has been appointed as the new HR Head at NDTV Group. Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCI TV & digital bilateral rights: Lower premium expected this time, says Karan Taurani
Also, the cricket board has reportedly reduced the base price of title sponsorship rights for international cricket matches played in the country to Rs 2.4 crore per match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 8:02 AM | 4 min read
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reducing the TV and digital base price for bilateral series by 25% compared to the previous cycle, a lower premium is expected due to fewer platforms bidding, curtailed ad spend of new age & commerce firms, and IPL revenue decline of 20-25% YoY in 2023, a latest report from Elara Capital said.
The Board has kept TV and digital rights of the bilateral series in two packages at Rs 200 million and Rs 250 million per match, respectively, for 88 matches within the cycle (25 Tests, 27 ODI and 36 T20I). The combined base price stands at Rs 39.6 billion.
“The BCCI expects at least Rs 600 million per game at auction, which translates into a base price of Rs 52.8 billion via the e-auction process. It may cancel the process if the numbers are not breached,” said Karan Taurani in the report ‘BCCI on the Defensive’, released by Elara Capital.
According to the report, which e4m has exclusive access to, during the cycle of 2018-2023, the BCCI had earned Rs 61.3 billion from Star India for 103 matches, with a price per international game at Rs 600 million (TV and digital combined).
The base price for this cycle’s media rights is 25% lower per match than CY18-23.
The report says that BCCI could garner 1.6-1.9 times of base price (32% higher than earlier cycle rights on a like-to-like basis, as the number of matches has come off by 15% vs the earlier cycle), as the current base at Rs 450 million per match is already 25% lower than the last cycle’s price of Rs 600 million.
Talking about IPL auctions, the report said, during CY23-27 it had a base price that was 47% per match higher than the earlier cycle. IPL number of matches went up by 37 % In the current cycle.
It said sharp growth in IPL media rights price (like-to-like), was due to higher inflation in cricket pricing than other genres (0.8x growth over a five-year period at a CAGR of 12-13%); firms taking part in the bidding process on the digital side, including global OTT giants; and scarcity premium as cricket is an important strategy for any platform to increase scale on digital.
“However, the BCCI is keeping the base price lower at 25% than the price of the past cycle, which indicates likely low demand and wanting to attract interest from platforms.
“Premium in these media rights could be lower than the earlier cycle, due to fewer platforms bidding, curtailed ad spend of new age & commerce firms, and IPL revenue decline of 20-25% YoY in CY23 (TV and digital),” the report said.
The report said that a final bid could be Rs 65-75 billion at a premium of 77% over base price and at a premium of 32% over the past cycle’s price, which in turn, translates into a per match price of Rs 0.8 billion.
IPL had garnered a premium of 47% over high base price (2.2x higher than earlier cycle), the report said, adding that in this case, premium is likely to be lower as final auction value depends on the countries that will come to tour India, and lower pricing for ODI & test matches (50-80% lower than T20), as T20 attracts the most premium pricing due to higher concurrent viewership.
“We expect premium to be higher than the base price for digital for these media rights too (just like IPL), as TV rights premium may be in the range of 30-40% over base price whereas digital rights premium could be in the range of 80-90%, which translates into a per match price of INR 0.8bn (TV and digital).
“We believe this pricing is justified as it will give platforms an opportunity to breakeven or turn profitable. India’s ad environment may turn conducive in CY24, led by profitable new age & commerce firms, inflationary pressures cooling off, and emergence of Meta, Web 3.0 & 5G,” it said.
Meanwhile, in a similar development, the BCCI has reportedly reduced the base price of title sponsorship rights for international cricket matches played in the country to Rs 2.4 crore per match. In the last cycle, MasterCard and Paytm had paid Rs 3.8 crore per match.
The title sponsorship period will start in September 2023 and end in August 2026. The total price of the three-year sponsorship will be Rs 134.4 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gaurav shah takes charge as HR Head of NDTV Group
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:16 PM | 1 min read
Big changes continue at NDTV post the Adani takeover.
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah has been associated with the Adani Group for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rohit Ranjan quits Zee News; ZMCL serves him legal notice
The channel has roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, to host DNA
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 7, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Ranjan, Senior News Anchor and face of the prime time show ‘DNA’ has quit Zee News. Meanwhile, ZMCL (the parent company of ZEE News) has served him a legal notice.
There is buzz that Ranjan may start his new innings at a rival channel. However, it has not been officially confirmed or announced yet.
The legal notice which has been served to Ranjan states, 'You are working as Senior Producer with Zee Media Corporation Limited through the appointment letter dated 29 June 2020. You are subject to the terms and conditions of your appointment. We have received your resignation through email dated 21st July 2023, in which you have shown your interest to leave the company. This resignation is still under consideration. We have come to know that you intend to join our competitive channel immediately after terminating your services with us. In such a situation, we want to ensure your strict compliance with the terms and conditions of our company, under which this notice has been sent.”
It further adds, “Needless to say, you were the anchor of our prime-time show 'DNA' as well as the prominent face of our channel 'Zee News' and used to play a very prominent role in the institute. Under this, you were entrusted with many important responsibilities and you also have many confidential information about the company, including channel planning and strategy. In view of the above we would like to inform you that as per Clause 18 of your appointment letter dated June 29, 2020, you will be required to work in the country for a period of six months after your separation from this company with businesses competing with ZMCL or its associates or associated companies. Involvement in any business is strictly prohibited.”
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Is the humble cable TV facing an existential crisis?
According to reports, the number of homes using cable and DTH has dropped from 131 million in 2020 to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million by 2025
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 6 min read
In the digital era, there is no dearth of content and platforms for customers. With availability of a plethora of entertainment options at enticing prices through OTT and social media, the humble cable TV industry has suffered in more ways than one. Today, the subscriber base of the cable TV industry is declining as customers are shifting to other alternatives which seem more convenient to them. According to a recent report by FICCI, while overall TV connections will grow at a healthy pace to reach 206 million homes by 2025, there will be a decline in the number of pay TV homes. From 131 million homes using cable and DTH in 2020, it has fallen to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million homes by 2025.
Why are cable TV and DTH facing an existential crisis? Will the cable TV industry bite the dust or is there still a ray of hope for them to rise into power? exchange4media connected with the cable TV industry veterans to get a broader view on what future lies ahead for the oldest television distributors.
DD FreeDish killing cable TV?
According to industry experts, the number of cable tv subscribers has fallen by over 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. While the advent of OTTs and TRAI regulations on cable and DTH industry have been spoken about often, there is another low-key monster that’s slowly spreading its claws to clutch DPOs, and that is FreeDish.
A senior official from the cable industry, who did not wish to be named, told exchange4media that one of the biggest challenges for the cable operators today is the availability of free satellite channels i.e. DD FreeDish.
Prasar Bharati’s DD FreeDish, an Indian free-to-air satellite television provider, came into existence in 2004 but with just around 30 channels. It now has around 180 channels. This government-owned service is taking private players under its wings which leaves the local cable operators and DTH providers in the lurch.
“One of the biggest challenges for the cable TV industry is the DD FreeDish. The free channels are making customers switch from cable. The platform is easily being misused as unencrypted channels are available there. The misuse is evident and it will promote piracy,” the official said.
Experts feel that there is a lack of government support to the cable industry.
Rise of OTT platforms and government restrictions on DPOs
The evident rise of OTT platforms in the last few years has adversely affected cable TV and led to its slow decline forcing industry experts calling for a fair competition.
Speaking to exchange4media, Shaji Mathews, independent consultant and former COO, GTPL Hathway, said the cable industry is not getting the kind of support OTT platforms get.”
“Cable TV subscribers have fallen by around 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. The advent of OTT is responsible for the decline. There is a lack of sensitivity towards cable TV and it is not getting the required support from the government,” Mathews said.
The cable industry also blames broadcasters and TRAI regulations binding DPOs in terms of content, prices and mandatory discounts. They feel it is not the same with OTT platforms who are riding freely on the back of a self-regulatory framework.
“Broadcasters are to blame here because their channels are available at OTT platforms at a much cheaper rate compared to what they offer to cable TV operators,” another senior cable industry official said on the condition of anonymity.
Citing an example, he said, “An OTT platform provides five TV channels along with its digital subscription at a cheaper price but those same channels cost a bomb to the cable TV operators. There has to be a fair competition. This is also responsible for cable TV subscribers switching to OTT as its offers are more attractive price-wise,” he said.
TRAI regulates cable TV and DTH which binds them in terms of prices, network capacity fee and discounts but there is no such rule for OTTs, which is unfair, said experts.
Experts said there are no government/TRAI regulations binding OTTs like there are for DPOs.
Total number of Cable TV subscribers is declining. Broadcasters are the source of all content which is sold at a cheaper rate to OTTs. If they will sell their content at a cheaper rate to OTTs, then cable will definitely suffer, said experts, suggesting that the same content should be sold at the same pricing.
The way forward to strengthen the cable TV industry
Experts called for fixing the disparities between OTT and cable TV in terms of rules and regulations binding them. They demanded that if there can be a self-regulatory mechanism for OTTs and FreeDish, then why is it not the same for cable and DTH?
“Regulatory disparities need to be fixed. There needs to be fair pricing and competition,” said an expert.
To revive the cable Tv industry, the TRAI Cable and Television Rules binding it should be amended, particularly the rule that allows broadcasters to create bouquets which cannot be changed.
There is a need to break this system of broadcasters’ bouquet. Bouquet rights should be with DPOs, said a senior official.
“For example, if the a-la-carte price of five channels is Rs 100, then in the broadcasters’ bouquet the same is priced at Rs 55. This bouquet also has non-working channels and they usually push the channels which are not in demand. But a customer will pay Rs 55 and take the package because it is cheaper. Here broadcasters earn but cable tv operators suffer,” he said.
According to Shaji Mathews, the only way to revive the cable industry is to bring a hybrid service where cable tv and broadband are provided to the customers through one set top box only.
“This system exists in some countries like Korea and Taiwan. We need that technology in India if the cable tv industry is to be strengthened,” he said.
Mathews, however, added that customer loyalty still remains with cable TV and there is a possibility of the industry growing in the next 3-4 years.
“Life is difficult so TV should be easy. Cable TV has been and still is the easiest platform,” he said.
--
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube