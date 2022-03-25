Provide sops to IT cos to join public governance digitalisation projects: Narayana Murthy

Creating an incentive scheme for software professionals and Indian software companies to participate more enthusiastically in public governance digitalisation projects is critical to develop a digitised India at par with developed nations, said N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Infosys.

Murthy was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit that has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. ABP Network is the leading multi-language news channel reaching 535 million individuals in India.

At a Special Session titled, ‘How can India Leverage The Power of Digitalization for Bettering its Future?’, Mr Murthy also spoke about the need for transformation of culture among IT professionals. “The biggest challenge for India is whether we can develop a culture of aspiration, national pride, problem solving orientation, benchmarking with the global best, professionalism, discipline, meritocracy, encouraging English education, hard work, quality, productivity, honesty, open mindedness, pluralism, humility, desire to learn from people who are better than us, etc.

“How can digitalisation accelerate national development? What is national development? National development can be defined by three parameters; all of which helps in improving the quality of life of its citizens and in improving the future of our nation. The first parameter is good, innovative, efficient and honest public governance, the second is human development index, and the third is per capital work productivity, innovation, and problem-solving resulting in improving per capita gross national product,” he added.

