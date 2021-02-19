PMAR 2021: How to bring back credibility into news ratings: Avinash Pandey (VIDEO)

At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, emphasised on the need for a serious corporate governance reform within BARC

The entire rating system in the country is designed to measure drama and not news, said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, and according to him, only a serious corporate governance reform within BARC can put things back in order.

At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, Pandey pointed out how the absence of rating points has shifted the focus of news channels from sheer shouting to serious journalism.

He also said that the changing government policies have not been considered while measuring BARC data. Both users and service providers have weathered policies like NTO and changes in billings and subsequent changes in viewership patterns have not been reflected in the data provided by BARC.

Watch the video to know more on how Pandey suggested that the reforms will help TV news’ transition into a platform where a news module can clock the same viewership as that of entertainment channels without becoming entertainment providers themselves.

