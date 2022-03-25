Our goal is to transform school education in India: Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, LEAD

A majority of students in India go to government schools or affordable private schools and their basic literacy and numeracy are not being delivered. This situation compelled LEAD to enter the education sector, said Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, LEAD.

Mr Mehta was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit that has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. ABP Network is the leading multi-language news channel reaching 535 million individuals in India.

At a discussion titled, ‘Revolution 2022: Deepening Democracy or Amplifying the Divide?’, he added, “We thought that if we are able to transform schools in India, then we can transform the future”, he said.

Addressing the delegates, he added, “We have been privileged to go to good schools, but the majority of students in this country do not have that opportunity. I am really proud that LEAD is serving 2 million students and schools, especially because a child spends 6-8 hours in school.”

The session, chaired by Chetan Bhagat, also had Anand Kumar, Founder of Super 30, Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, LEAD and Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, UpGrad talking about online education.

