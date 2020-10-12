‘On Nahi, Full ON’: &Pictures refreshes its brand ideology

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL)’s Hindi movie channel &Pictures is here with a refreshed brand ideology of ‘On Nahi, Full On’. The channel has based its new, revamped ideology based on an insight among the youth: "why stop myself from immersing fully in what I do?"

After it's launch in 2013, this is the first time the channel has refreshed not just it's brand ideology but also its logo. Since its launch in 2013, &Pictures has been catering to an audience with a youthful mindset with an array of content and characters that reflect their life choices and beliefs. Retaining its progressive yet rooted brand DNA, the channel has levelled up its energetic and quirky vibe that promises to leave viewers refreshed with a full-on experience.

&Pictures has unveiled its refreshed look from October 11.

Ruchir Tiwari, Business Head, Hindi Movies Cluster (Domestic Broadcast) ZEEL shared, “This brand refresh is an extension of the journey that we started in 2013. In our seventh year, for our next journey, we thought we needed sharper focus in terms of rebranding. We are trying to engage with the new generation with this idea. The audience that started watching the channel seven years ago must be in their mid-20s or 30s who are attached to the brand and also discovering the brand. Our new ideology- On Nahi Full On identifies with them.”

He further added, “When we started the channel in 2013, we wanted to be very clear with its core strategy that was catering to aspirational young India, which was restless and wanted to achieve something. That was the point of view at that time and that's the reason our brand identity was - Sapnon Ki Udaan. Now it's time as India is growing and a digital boom is happening and an increase in media consumption. There are so many options available to them we thought we needed to be aligned with them and wanted to match up with their restless energy.”

The '&’ in &Pictures stands for ‘in addition to’ or ‘more’ and that’s what the channel promises to do -- Maximize life through evolving, engaging and enthralling content. The ‘Full On’ attitude is further amplified with the visual device of the power on button, cueing in power on to maximise life & entertainment.

Speaking on the target audience, Tiwari shared that the channel is consumed by all age groups and the core becomes one channel. In terms of skew level, it's a younger TG between the age group of 13-21 years, which is a very strong skew for the channel.

The channel has also taken a refreshing step in setting a benchmark in the broadcast space to maximize the movie viewing experience with a TV first initiative. ‘Footfairy’, the &pictures original film which will premiere on the channel on October 24.

“It will be a fresh slate for 2020-21. We have new movies lined up for the coming months including both Bollywood and Hollywood films. We are also launching Footfairy- which is &pictures original. Post that we have movies like Hotel Mumbai, Jawaani Jaaneman, Gunjan and Kaali Peeli are some of the movies planned for the audience," said Tiwari.

Speaking about World Movie Premiere on movies channels, he explained, “It's a coincidence that premieres didn’t happen in the movie channels category. In March before the lockdown, there weren’t too many films which were ready for the premiere, hence some films were released in August. During the lockdown, the consumption of movies was high, obviously, the advertising sentiments were not very strong. Post-June, we did World Television Premieres. The reason why there are not many premieres happening is because big releases are still due on OTT. The model on TV for films is different from OTT in terms of subscription and advertising. Any kind of film to find a direct feasibility model on TV is different and difficult. But there is no major impact of World Premieres on movies channel’s viewership.”

Sharing details about the channel's marketing, Tiwari said that they are creating a brand anthem as a marketing initiative, which they will be taking both on digital and TV ecosystem.

&Pictures has also collaborated with young and driven individuals like Ishaan Khatter, Dhvani Bhanushali, Dolly Singh & Nikhil Paralikar a.k.a the Tabla guy that personify the brands new energetic and expressive personality. Each collaborator will build on the brands content pillars i.e. Full on Feels, Full on Masti, Full on Punch & Full on Thrill, through their unique skill set that connects to the world of &Pictures.

Created by Lowe Lintas, the &pictures shorties that have been conceptualised will be promoted extensively through television and digital promotions. And, levelling up the fun quotient will be the full-on masti brand filters that will be launched soon to rub of its energetic and quirky vibe on its viewers on Instagram.













