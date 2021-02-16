No suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai: SC

Status shown at Supreme Court website has been placed inadvertently and appropriate action to rectify the same is under process, said the SC in its statement.

In a late night development, the Supreme Court has clarified that no suo moto criminal contempt proceedings have been initiated against Rajdeep Sardesai for his August 2020 tweets, terming an error on its website as ‘inadvertent’.

In its statement, the SC said, “No such proceeding has been initiated against Mr Rajdeep Sardesai. Status shown at Supreme Court website…has been placed inadvertently and appropriate action to rectify the same is under process.”

The statement came hours after the Supreme Court had registered a suo motu contempt case against Sardesai for his tweets allegedly criticising the judiciary.

