No decision yet on BARC Chairman or independent board members

The stakeholders of Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India met today but no decision has been taken on the appointment of the Chairman or independent board members, according to sources.

Sources also said that stakeholders discussed technicalities of getting independent members on board and that certain articles/ clauses need to be changed. An AGM will be called to discuss the issues.

As reported earlier in the day, the addition of four independent members to the Board is one of the key agendas for the meeting of all the stakeholders including the AAAI, ISA and IBDF. The BARC India Board currently comprises members from three industry bodies besides the lone representative from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

