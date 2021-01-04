Nikhil Mathur joins India TV as Head of Marketing

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 11:38 AM
Nikhil Mathur

Nikhil Mathur has joined Rajat Sharma-led India TV as head of marketing. Mathur joins the channel from Associated Broadcasting Co. Pvt Ltd (TV9) where he was the AVP Marketing and Events.

Mathur comes with 15 years of extensive experience in marketing, brand and events in the media industry.

Before TV 9, where he worked for close to a year and a half, he was the general manager- marketing with PTC Punjabi Network for over three years. Prior to that, Mathur has also worked with other brands such as Focus News, Zee News, CyberMedia and Jasubhai Digital Media.

