News Nation Network celebrates 9 years of accurate news

News Nation Network completed 9 years of accurate news coverage and marked its 9th Anniversary on Monday. Over these years, the channel has successfully set the agenda for news broadcast and is credited with not just its own spectacular rise but also for the exponential growth of the genre.

The News Nation Network has countless achievements and accomplishments with steady growth over the last 9 years, along with some serious in-roads in the Digital field, representing clients from all over India.

The channel has shown consistent growth and is ahead of various other Hindi news channels. The ratings have always proven the channels zest for better and healthier news which reaches out to a large number of masses. It is News Nation’s vision & mission to be close to every Indian home and that’s why the channel has launched and always supported programmes and events that are close to a wide section of society”.

News Nation has provided an entire spectrum of emotions to its viewers, a value that is well captured in its tagline – 'KHABRAIN JO BANTI HAIN AAP KI POWER'.

Abhay Ojha, President- Sales & Marketing (News Nation Network) says, "The role of responsible and accurate news brands has become even more important in a world awash with misinformation, and News Nation is committed to continuously serve the nation with integrity and fearless journalism. He also said this is a momentous day and year for us. Every year we strive to be creative to our partners and clients present all over India. This year we are going to be steadfast in our approach towards events and summits based across the Nation. We sincerely thank one and all who have been a part of this glorious journey with us".

