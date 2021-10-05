IDBF AGM on Oct 22: Re-appointment of 4 directors on agenda

The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 22nd October at 11.30 through video conferencing. The AGM will receive, consider and adopt the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements besides reappointing four Directors.

IBDF Directors namely TV Today Chairman Aroon Purie, Viacom18 Director Rahul Joshi, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Vempati, and Star India Head of Entertainment business Kevin Vaz are retiring by rotation at this AGM and have offered themselves for re-appointment.



In addition to the Directors retiring by rotation, who are eligible for re-election, the IBDF Secretariat has received valid nomination forms from Avinash Pandey, ABP Network and Megha Ariez Tata, Discovery Communications India for election to the Board of Directors.



Also, on the agenda at the AGM is the ratification of appointment of Kevin Vaz and R. Mahesh Kumar under Casual Vacancy on the IBDF Board. Vaz and Kumar were appointed as former Star and Disney India CEO Uday Shankar and for Turner International India MD Siddharth Jain demitted office.



The IBDF Board of Directors has recommended that the members of the company ratify the appointment of Kevin Vaz and R. Mahesh Kumar to the IBDF Board and accordingly pass an ordinary resolution in this AGM. It may however be noted that Vaz shall retire by rotation in this AGM in accordance with the provisions of Article 25 of the Articles of Association of the Company.



In September 2020, Star and Disney India President and Country Manager K Madhavan was elected as the new President of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (now IBDF). Prior to his elevation, Madhavan was serving as the Vice President — IBF (Regional Affairs) MD, of the apex organisation representing television broadcasters. Madhavan took over from NP Singh, CEO & MD of Sony Pictures Networks.



The decision was announced at the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IBF, held on September 25, 2020. The IBF Board had also elected India TV's Rajat Sharma, Turner's Siddharth Jain, and Viacom18's Rahul Joshi. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati was elected as Treasurer.

