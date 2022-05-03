Network 18 revenue up 15% YoY

Network18 has declared its Q4 results. The company has reported 15% YoY growth in operating revenue driven by movies business and ad revenue growth. The figure stood at Rs 1621 crore, compared to Rs 1415 crore in Q4FY21.

The profit stood at Rs 220 crore, against Rs 251 crore reported in Q4FY21.

The TV news revenue grew 10% YoY. Entertainment business revenue grew 11% YoY and margin was at 16%. Digital News revenue grew 32% YoY and margin was at 8% Q4FY22 Q4FY21 YoY FY22 FY21 YoY.

The Q4’22 EBITDA stood at Rs 266 crore.

Sharing FY 2021-22 results, the company said it reported its highest ever full-year consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 1,080 crore. The YoY PAT was up 53% at Rs. 838 crore.

Talking about the results, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said: “FY22 was a remarkable year, not only from the perspective of numbers, but in terms of building a strong foundation on which the business can continue to grow for the foreseeable future. The financial performance has vindicated our decision of investing in new businesses a few years ago which have started showing encouraging positive results. In a similar vein, we have set ourselves an ambitious target to become a leading player in the digital space while strengthening our core TV offering. We will continue to solidify our ‘Digital First, TV Always’ proposition, leveraging our existing strengths to grow in segments where we are present and breaking ground in new markets with new and innovative offerings. The strategic partnership we have struck for Viacom18 is a big step in this direction which will help set the Company on a long-term growth trajectory and create one of India’s leading content company.”

