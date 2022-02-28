Network 18 elevates Brajesh Kumar Singh to Editor, Group Integration and Convergence

In his new role he will work closely with the editorial leadership across the network.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, currently the Managing Editor for Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat Channels at Network 18 has been elevated to Editor for Group Integration and Convergence.

In his new role he will work closely with the editorial leadership across the network.

Santosh Menon, Chief Content Officer, Network 18, in an internal communication, which e4m has a copy of wrote, “The time has come to move away from incremental to exponential and create a truly integrated newsroom that is less organised around platforms and keeps the story at the centre. We are embarking on a big transformation of our operations, which over the next 15 months will alter the way we work, bring all arms of the network even closer and culminate in the creation of a new, state-of-the-art nimble newsroom in Noida that can quickly adapt to changes continuously reshaping the media landscape.”

“This is a complex exercise and we have constituted an interdisciplinary team with representatives from multiple departments to work on this project. Brajesh will work very closely with Rahul and I for this project and report to me. Editors of the Bihar/Jharkhand and Gujarat channels will now report to Group Editor (Regional) Rajesh Raina”, he added.

“I look forward to working with you all over again in what is, for me, the biggest project since I joined this company”, added Rahul Joshi, MD and Group Editor-in-Chief of Network18.

Singh has more than 23 years of experience in journalism - mostly in broadcasting but also with a strong pedigree in print and digital media. He was part of the first satellite TV news reporting teams in India and has held senior editorial positions with several media organisations - including ABP News Network, TV Today Network, Zee News Network and Amar Ujala Group. Known for his impeccable sources across the political divide, Singh has over the years scooped several important stories.

A field reporter-turned editor, he is a widely travelled journalist, best known in the industry for his distinct style and expertise while tracking and analysing politics and society from different vantage points. An alumni of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and BHU, Singh also holds a PhD in Mass Communication. His last assignment was with ZEE Media as Group Editor- Political Affairs & Special Projects. He has successfully launched and previously been editor of two channels, ABP Asmita and Zee Hindustan.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)