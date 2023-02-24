NCLAT stays NCLT's ZEE insolvency order
ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka has welcomed the decision taken by NCLAT, adding that the network remains committed to protecting stakeholder interest
In a relief for ZEE, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that initiated insolvency against the broadcast giant in a plea filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
"We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger," said Punit Goenka.
The NCLT had admitted IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against ZEE Entertainment in a 2019 matter where the network had guaranteed the bank's Rs 150 crore loan to Siti Networks, which was expected to maintain an amount that was equal to the interest and principal of a quarter at all times in the account for servicing its debt. IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
NTO 3.0 standoff ends as AIDCF members agree to sign new agreement
Broadcasters to resume signals today. Case in Kerala HC will, however, continue
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:57 PM | 2 min read
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and broadcasters have finally reached an agreement over the New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0, with the cable operators agreeing to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO) “without any prejudice”. The case in the Kerala High Court will, however, will continue.
“The matter between AIDCF and broadcasters is now resolved. It was a very pressure situation for the AIDCF members, local cable operators as well as consumers. The members were expecting an interim relief much earlier, but did not get,” said a source close to the development.
According to the sources, the cable operators will sign the subscription agreement soon and broadcasters will switch on their channels for them today.
It has been learnt that that as per the understanding reached upon by the two sides, the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
The agreement has come after AIDCF members, who moved the court to challenge NTO 3.0, failed to get an interim relief form the court despite four days of consecutive hearing. The matter is to come up for hearing today again.
Big broadcasters Disney Star, Sony and ZEE, meanwhile, switched off their signals on February 18 after AIDCF members didn't heed to their notice sent on February 15, asking them to sign the new RIO. The channels reportedly went off the air in midst of the second test match between India and Australia. The notice was sent to AIDCF members, including Hathway, who decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court was hearing the case.
“Broadcasters had taken a price increase after four years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they’ve had to increase consumer prices by approx 5 per cent after four years. Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice," Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, IBDF, had then said.
The new tariff order, which came into effect from February 1, 2023, allowed broadcasters to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to Rs 19 from Rs 12 earlier.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala High Court to hear case on Friday
Zee's attorneys will present their arguments in the case tomorrow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 5:13 PM | 1 min read
Insolvency Plea: ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka moves NCLAT over NCLT order
The company, in a statement, said it is debt-free and believes in value creation for its stakeholders
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today, seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in connection with an insolvency plea filed against the company.
“Mr. Punit Goenka has filed an appeal in the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today, seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Mr. Goenka is taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free & financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders,” read a statement from the company.
The NCLT bench on Wednesday admitted an insolvency petition against ZEE filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), , under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
MP Varun Gandhi joins ENBA jury panel
enba aims to recognize the best in television news and reward industry leaders
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Varun Gandhi, member of parliament for Lok Sabha and politician, has joined the ENBA jury panel.
With his roots in politics, Varun Gandhi has been a member of the parliament from the Pilibhit constituency for three terms. An active politician, he regularly writes columns for national publications including the Indian Express, the Hindu, and Amar Ujala among others. His book titled “The Rural Manifesto: Realising India's Future Through Her Villages” was released in 2018. Gandhi was appointed as the general secretary of the BJP in 2013 making him the youngest ever general secretary of the party.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
ITV Network hosts Town Hall with employees
The town hall was chaired by Kartikeya Sharma, Promoter and Rajya Sabha Member, ITV Network.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:20 AM | 2 min read
ITV Network, one of the country's leading media networks, organized a town hall meeting on Wednesday. Initiated by Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Rajya Sabha Member, ITV Network. The purpose of this town hall meeting, held at the company's premises in Okhla, Delhi, was not only to appreciate the work of the employees, but also to interact with them.
All the employees of this network from all over the country participated in this town hall meeting, while those who could not attend due to any reason, participated in this meeting virtually. Various employees associated with the ITV network since its inception also participated and shared their experiences. These ranged from editorial and marketing to pantry boy and plumber.
On this occasion, the leadership highly appreciated the work of the employees. Appreciation letters were given to all the staff on behalf of the management and they were also honored with awards. Reporter Mahima Kataria was awarded the title of Best Reporter in Delhi.
ITV Networks Promoter and Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma said, “The network has grown from strength to strength with time since its inception. During this, all the friends have been fulfilling their responsibilities in the network for a long time. The purpose of this town hall meeting was to establish dialogue with these employees and to know and understand their experience as well as to inform them about the planning and direction and condition of the network.”
ABP Network’s second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ Summit to be held on Feb 24-25 in Mumbai
60 eminent national and international speakers to take the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:10 AM | 4 min read
ABP Network had made a promise in 2022 that bears fruition on February 24-25, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit as promised is back, bringing together on one stage: one platform, the brightest minds cutting across sectors from within and beyond the borders of the country. In 2023, the grand second edition of the immensely successful ‘Ideas of India’ summit is woven around the theme of Naya India: Looking Inward, Reaching Out.
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey said, “The inaugural edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India, in 2022, turned out to be a huge success, not just in terms of how many people watched it, across our network, but more importantly what the forum meant as an intellectual exchange of diverse ideas. It was evident to me that this was an idea that was worth sticking with, because ABP Ideas of India event is not just a summit, it is a platform that represents and extends the pluralism that is the ethos of India. A true democracy, like India, is a grand idea built on the churning of a million smaller ones, pulling and pushing together as a single unit. I am happy to announce that with ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India Summit 2023’, this is officially now an annual platform of that churning of ideas, that will contribute to the defining of tomorrow’s India. The 2023 summit is all about the making of a Naya India as we look inward while reaching out to the world.”
The two-day event, in Mumbai, this year will primarily address the question - Where does India stand at this moment in history, with its burgeoning economy successfully tackling the energy divisions of yet another war in Europe, with a post pandemic recalibrating world looking up to her as a global leader and a whole new generation of Indians impatient to lead across sectors?
The speaker list of thought leaders, business icons, cultural ambassadors, and politicians addressing this vital question is long and varied. It extends from Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister of UK to Indian Chief Ministers like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Eknath Shinde; from novelist and champion of environment Amitav Ghosh to tech and business innovation icon N.R Narayana Murthy; from internationally acclaimed academician and author Mahmood Mamdani to the highly amiable Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari or the Central Minister in-charge of ensuring connectivity, be it Railways or IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The world of arts and cinema will have yesteryear heartthrobs like Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh as well as a social messaging movie superstar like Ayushmann Khurrana. Ideas of guts and grit will be shared by Vinesh Phogat, Ashwini Nachappa, Jwala Gutta and Joshna Chinappa, while education path breakers like ‘Khan Sir’ and ‘NV Sir’ will talk about a young India gaining useful knowledge.
International film directors Mira Nair and Shekhar Kapur will be there as will be the versatile actor, Manoj Bajpayee; Devdutt Pattanaik will bring alive the myths of the past as someone like Lucky Ali makes the connection between music and words.
From celebrity chef Vikas Khanna sharing ingredients of his cooking mantra to young political heavy weights Poonam Mahajan, K Kavitha, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Raghav Chadha expounding on their individual political party’s recipe for the elections ahead, the summit is all set to deliberate the paths to a vibrant destiny for a new India.
ABP Ideas of India 2023, with 40 odd sessions and more than 60 speakers, is designed to be an intense and thought-provoking experience that celebrates the strengths that make Naya India the nation that it is as the country reaches out to take its rightful place in the world of tomorrow. ABP Ideas of India Summit 2023 will be available for viewing, on 24 and 25 February, across all the different digital and broadcast platforms of the entire ABP Network.
Gunjan Taneja joins Good News Today as National Revenue Head
Prior to this she was associated with WION for over two years
By Ruhail Amin | Feb 23, 2023 9:27 AM | 1 min read
Gunjan Taneja, former Vice President (Global Sales) has joined 'Good News Today' (GNT) as National Revenue Head.
Taneja was associated with 'WION' for over two years.
Prior to joining WION, Taneja was associated with Republic World for over three years as the Sales Director. She has served stints at 'NDTV', Aidem Ventures and 'Zee' Media in the past.
