MIB Secretary Apurva Chandra visits Tata Play's tech centre

MIB Secretary, Apurva Chandra, IAS, visited Tata Play’s technology centre in New Delhi. While exploring various ideas about technology that can benefit the customers, Chandra spent a considerable time understanding the complexities of a content distribution platform and steps to boost Make in India efforts for Set Top Boxes. The Tata Play team demonstrated to Mr. Chandra the complete satellite communication and DTH delivery workflow and discussed other topics of mutual interest.

