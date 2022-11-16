MIB directs MSOs to furnish network details by Nov 25

The ministry has warned the MSOs that their inability to furnish the information will be viewed as a violation of registration conditions

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed multi-system operators (MSOs) to get themselves registered on the Digital India MIB website and furnish information pertaining to the headend, conditional access system (CAS), and set-top box (STB) seeding data.

The deadline for furnishing the information is November 25. The ministry has warned the erring MSOs that their inability to furnish the required information will be viewed as a violation of the registration conditions and might lead to proceedings that include termination of the MSO registration.

In its advisory dated May 31, the MIB had sought details regarding headend locations, CAS, Transport Stream/Frequency detail, RF feed details, Platform Service details, CATV Signal distribution areas, STB Seeding details, etc to BECIL official/team for the monitoring system.

The ministry had also informed all the MSOs that monitoring devices are to be installed on the headend of the cable operators under the provision sub-section 4 of Section 10A of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 for monitoring of output feed. The MSOs had to provide the above-mentioned information to BECIL official/team for the monitoring system.

However, some of the MSOs are yet to get themselves registered on www.digitalindiamib.com and furnish the requisite information, the ministry stated.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some of the MSOs are yet to get registered and furnish the information on the portal. Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power granted under Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, all the MSOs are hereby directed to get themselves registered on www.digitalindiamib.com and furnish the requisite information on or before 25.11.2022,” the MIB said in an order today.

“In case of failure to furnish the above-requested information within the prescribed time limit, it may be construed that MSO has violated the terms and conditions of Registration granted to them. Further, it may lead to the initiation of proceedings under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994 for the suspension/revocation of the MSO registration,” the MIB added.

