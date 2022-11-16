MIB directs MSOs to furnish network details by Nov 25

The ministry has warned the MSOs that their inability to furnish the information will be viewed as a violation of registration conditions

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 16, 2022 8:21 AM  | 2 min read
MIB

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed multi-system operators (MSOs) to get themselves registered on the Digital India MIB website and furnish information pertaining to the headend, conditional access system (CAS), and set-top box (STB) seeding data.

The deadline for furnishing the information is November 25. The ministry has warned the erring MSOs that their inability to furnish the required information will be viewed as a violation of the registration conditions and might lead to proceedings that include termination of the MSO registration.

In its advisory dated May 31, the MIB had sought details regarding headend locations, CAS, Transport Stream/Frequency detail, RF feed details, Platform Service details, CATV Signal distribution areas, STB Seeding details, etc to BECIL official/team for the monitoring system.

The ministry had also informed all the MSOs that monitoring devices are to be installed on the headend of the cable operators under the provision sub-section 4 of Section 10A of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 for monitoring of output feed. The MSOs had to provide the above-mentioned information to BECIL official/team for the monitoring system.

However, some of the MSOs are yet to get themselves registered on www.digitalindiamib.com and furnish the requisite information, the ministry stated.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some of the MSOs are yet to get registered and furnish the information on the portal. Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power granted under Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, all the MSOs are hereby directed to get themselves registered on www.digitalindiamib.com and furnish the requisite information on or before 25.11.2022,” the MIB said in an order today.

“In case of failure to furnish the above-requested information within the prescribed time limit, it may be construed that MSO has violated the terms and conditions of Registration granted to them. Further, it may lead to the initiation of proceedings under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994 for the suspension/revocation of the MSO registration,” the MIB added.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digital india Mso registration MIB Ministry of Information and Broadcasting MSO internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
K Madhavan

K Madhavan urges govt to follow light-touch policy for broadcast, OTT & gaming
2 hours ago

Sports

Sports TV broadcasting garnered Rs 7,560 crore revenue in FY22: KPMG report
2 hours ago

Rajiv Dubey

Landing page mess: Who wins and who loses?
6 hours ago