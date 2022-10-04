Merger approval: ZEEL offers necessary remedies in accordance with CCI guidelines

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has also offered to shut down its ‘major entertainment channel’ to allay CCI’s concerns

Published: Oct 4, 2022 9:22 PM  | 1 min read
ZEEL

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).

In its official communication, the CCI has granted approval in Phase 1 after evaluating the official legal and economic submissions made by the Company. Considering the immense value, which the proposed merger will generate for all its stakeholders, the company has offered the necessary remedies in accordance with the regulator’s guidelines. A detailed order is awaited.

The approval from the CCI is a yet another positive step in the overall merger approval process.

In its order pronounced on 7th September 2022, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had advised the Company to convene and conduct the meeting with its shareholders on 14th October 2022, to seek their approval for the proposed merger.

The Composite Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

Earlier in the day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises also offered to shut down its "major entertainment channel" with 20-30% of market share in the entertainment channel space to allay concerns raised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

