Madan Bahal joins enba jury panel

Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of public relations firm - Adfactors PR, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. Over the past 25 years, Bahal has served as a lead communication counsel in many of the milestone events of Corporate India, including fundraises, M&As, disputes, litigations, issues, and crises.
Bahal is known for providing leadership to the Indian PR industry during major events such as the global financial meltdown in 2008, and the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is also a member of the governing council of The Yoga Institute, Mumbai – the world's oldest body of organised yoga teaching.
In September 2022, the Arthur W. Page Society inducted Bahal into its Hall of Fame. In October 2020, PRovoke recognised his firm Adfactors PR as one of the seven global agencies of the decade.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and for rewarding industry leaders who have shaped the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition, and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Free Dish Auction Day 4: News channels defy boycott call, buy 5 slots for Rs 83.05 crore
Prasar Bharati collected Rs 116.9 crore from the sale of seven slots
By Sonam Saini | Mar 17, 2023 8:33 AM | 1 min read
On the fourth day of the e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots on Thursday, Prasar Bharati collected Rs 116.9 crore for seven slots. So far, the pubcaster has collected Rs 407.95 crore from the sale of 23 slots.
According to sources, under Bucket B category, which comprises music, sports and Bhojpuri language channels, the last two slots were picked by Zee Ganga for Rs 16.65 crore and Zing for Rs 17.20 crore.
Meanwhile, in an important development, despite the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) announcing their decision to boycott the auction, News18, Republic Bharat, TV9, Zee News and NDTV bought slots.
As reported earlier by exchange4media, News18 bought the first slot for Rs 19.85 crore, Republic Bharat secured the second one for Rs 16.55 crore, TV9 took the third slot for Rs 14.55 crore, Zee News bought the fourth slot for Rs 15.5 crore and NDTV bought the slot for Rs 16.55 crore. The base price for Bucket C, which comprises news and current affair (Hindi) channels, is Rs 7 crore.
The public broadcaster made Rs191 crore on the second day from 11 slots and Rs 100 crore on the third day from five slots. The first day of the auction was washed out because of a technical glitch.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Free Dish auction: Despite boycott call, News18, Republic Bharat, TV9, Zee News buy slots
News18, Republic Bharat, TV9 & Zee News paid Rs 19.85 crore, Rs 16.55 crore, Rs 14.55 crore and Rs 15.5 crore respectively, shared sources
By Sonam Saini | Mar 16, 2023 6:16 PM | 1 min read
News18, Republic Bharat, TV9 and Zee News have secured slots on DD Free Dish on the third day of the MPEG-2 e-auction, e4m has learnt from reliable sources. The channels participated in the bidding despite News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) announcing their decision to boycott the process.
According to the sources, News18 bought the first slot for Rs 19.85 crore, Republic Bharat secured the second one for Rs 16.55 crore, TV9 took the third slot for Rs 14.55 crore and Zee News bought the fourth slot for Rs 15.5 crore. The base price for Bucket C, which comprises news and current affair (Hindi) channels, is Rs 7 crore.
On March 14, the NBF and NBDA, which represent almost all national and regional news channels of the country, decided not to participate in the -auction. In a letter written to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, the NBF and NBDA stated that the auction procedure was skewed against all news and current affairs channels.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish: News channels bid in e-auction despite broadcaster boycott
The first two slots under Bucket C, for news & current affairs (Hindi) channels, has been picked up for Rs 19.85 crore and Rs 16.55 crore say sources
By Sonam Saini | Mar 16, 2023 4:46 PM | 1 min read
Despite broadcasters' decision to opt out of the DD Free Dish e-auction for the vacant slots of MPEG-2, sources told exchange4media that some news channels have started bidding for them. The first slot under Bucket C, which is for news & current affairs (Hindi) channels, has been picked up for Rs 19.85 crore and the second slot picked up for Rs 16.55 crore. The bidding for the third slot has started.
On March 14, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), which represent almost all the national and regional news channels of the country, decided not to participate in the ongoing DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction. In a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, NBF and NBDA stated that the auction procedure was skewed against all news and current affairs channels.
This is a developing story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Free Dish Auction: Prasar Bharati collects Rs 291 cr in two days as 16 channels buy slots
At Rs 24 crore, Zee Anmol Cinema buys the most expensive movie genre slot ever
By Sonam Saini | Mar 16, 2023 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati collected Rs 291.05 crore in the first two days of the ongoing e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. The public broadcaster made Rs191 crore on the second day and Rs 100 crore on the third day. The first day of the auction was washed out because of a technical glitch.
On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction on Wednesday, five channels bagged slots across Movie genre and Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages. This year, each category has six slots as against 14 slots each in the previous year.
According to industry sources, who were also the part of bidding process, the last slot in Bucket A category (Movies genre) set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.
The sources also shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction. Never has the bidding for a slot lasted this long.
Meanwhile, under Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels and All Channels of Bhojpuri languages, four slots were secured on Wednesday. Sports18, MTV Beats, Zee Biskope and Mastii bagged the slots. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category was paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.
The bidding for the remaining slots in the category will take place today.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
B Thiagarajan to be part of enba jury panel
Thiagarajan is the Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 7:46 AM | 2 min read
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel.
Thiagarajan joined Blue Star in 1998 to manage the Marketing Support Services and Customer Service functions and soon assumed responsibility for Corporate Communications and Marketing where he played a significant role in building the image and brand equity of Blue Star.
He has more than four decades of experience, having worked for reputed companies such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, BPL Systems Ltd, and Voltas Ltd, prior to joining Blue Star.
Thiagarajan was also in charge of the Service Business operations of Blue Star, and then of Corporate Affairs & Planning. He was elevated to President of the Airconditioning & Refrigeration Products Group in 2009. Under his leadership, the AC&R products business of the Company has grown significantly in terms of volumes and profitability.
Thiagarajan was elevated to the Board in 2013 and was appointed as Joint Managing Director in 2016. Later, he took charge as Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2019. He currently oversees Electro-Mechanical Projects and Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Business; Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain and Service Operations pertaining to the Products Business; Manufacturing and R&D; Corporate Communications; Public Relations as well as Corporate Marketing Services.
In the past, he has been President of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Manufacturers Association (RAMA), and has also held the position of Chairman of CII Western Region and CII Maharashtra State. Thiagarajan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Madurai University. He has also completed the Senior Executive Program of London Business School.
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards recognise industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
At Rs 24 crore, Zee Anmol Cinema buys the most expensive movie genre Free Dish slot ever
Three slots in Bucket B also sold on Day 3
By Sonam Saini | Mar 15, 2023 7:57 PM | 1 min read
On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish, four channels have bagged slots so far. According to industry sources, the auction of the last slot in Bucket A category (movies) has set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying up Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.
Sources shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction.
Meanwhile, bidding for Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi), Sports (Hindi) and all channels of Bhojpuri languages, too began today. So far, three slots in the category have been secured. These spots have been taken by Sports18, MTV Beats and Zee Biskope. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category has been paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anurag Singh quits Bharat Express as Managing Editor
Prior to this, he was the Output Head of Zee News
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 15, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Barely two months into his new role, Anurag Singh, Senior journalist and former Output Head of Zee News who had joined 'Bharat Express' as Managing Editor recently has quit.
Highly placed sources confirmed the development to e4m.
Singh has vast experience of working across Print and Broadcast media. Speaking to e4m, Singh said that he was currently on leave due to some family circumstances.
He started his career in the field of journalism with 'Amar Ujala' and served stints in 'Dainik Jagran' and 'Dainik Bhaskar' before joining NewsTV.
Singh has also been a part of the launching team of various prestigious news channels. In the year 2000, he was a part of the launching team of 'Aaj Tak'. In 2002, when 'Star News' (now ABP News) started from Mumbai, he joined it after pausing his innings at 'Aaj Tak' and was part of its launching team in Mumbai. Apart from this, along with the launching team of 'IBN7' (now News18 India) in the year 2006, he has also been part of the founding team of 'News18 India'.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube