LCN Rank Case: TDSAT tells broadcaster to pay cable operators
The order came in response to three petitions filed by Indian Cable Net, SITI Networks and SITI Maurya Ltd. against a leading broadcaster
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has delivered its judgment on the issue of Logical Channel Number (LCN) rank in response to petitions filed by three cable operators against a leading broadcaster. In the judgment issued on March 3, the tribunal said the petitioners, Indian Cable Net Co. Ltd., SITI Networks and SITI Maurya, are entitled to the incentive amount of Rs 11.76 crore, Rs 7.23 crore, and 2.35 crore, respectively, as per the Subscription License Agreement (SLA). The petitioners have also been allowed an interest at 7% and costs of litigation.
The judgment was delivered by the Chairperson Bench of TDSAT composed of Justice DN Patel and Subodh Kumar Gupta.
The judgment is related to a dispute pertaining to the displacement of LCN rank vis-a-vis the present regulatory framework. TDSAT has held that the placement of TV channels for the purpose of “rank” is an unregulated field. Moreover, the retransmission of channels on blank/vacant LCN Slots will not displace the rank of the channels. Since there is no uniform method of computing rank prevalent in the cable industry, for ease of operational functionality, the method envisaged by the petitioners would be taken as a correct method in the facts of the matter.
Since February 2021, the broadcaster had not been paying incentives to the three petitioners in terms of the Subscription License Agreement executed between the parties. The contention of the broadcaster was that the introduction of a new channel on a higher LCN would be tantamount to the displacement of the LCN Rank of the broadcasters' channels placed at a lower LCN.
Dismissing the argument of the broadcaster, the bench has further held that Clause 18 of Interconnection Regulations, 2017 is limited in nature and it does not govern placement of channels for purposes of rank, as was being canvassed.
Governance Now holds roundtable on current advertising trends
Industry leaders Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Avinash Pandey come together for the discussion moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
It is time for the digital media to convert impressions into GRPs (Gross Rating Points) to get measurement numbers. An advertiser is entitled to know the content where their ad is placed.
Discussions along these lines were held during the Governance Now Roundtable on Current Trends in Advertising with advertising industry titans - Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. The session was moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari.
Asked if digital media should go for geo-targeted advertising, Sinha said that unlike TV, Print and outdoor mediums, digital is opaque and based on search, discovery and performance-based marketing.
Pandey further said that the problem was in the entire eco system. In digital, you are not choosing a medium and only choosing a targeted age group or geography.
“This is dangerous for businesses and democracy,” Sinha concurred.
According to Sakhuja, that building blocks of media learnt through media planning should be extended to digital. “In digital we are only talking of impressions, which is another form of GRPs. They are not converting that into GRPs, which is a two-minute job. Reach is given only in terms of percentage and not numbers which will help reach out to both digital and video audience.”
“The big problem on digital video is that you have a much longer tail than TV, so to build reach on high frequency is very difficult on digital. As an advertiser, I should be completely entitled to know in which content is my ad placed,” he asserted.
While discussing how a majority of digital AdEx was happening in Google and Meta, and if this would continue, Sinha said in future the market will open up. “As MSMEs grow, growth will happen and automatically monopoly will break.”
Sakhuja felt that currently digital emphasis has been on performance at the cost of branding. “With focus on branding, digital will continue to grow,” he said. He also called for integrated marketing between TV and digital.
“Out of total video, we projected about Rs 30,000 crore for TV advertising and Rs 10,000 crore for video advertising. Today 25 per cent of total video is on digital. Going further, an integrated set-up will be a roll for both and very interesting to watch.” Sakhuja also spoke about having industry-led cross media studies to study the entire digital eco-system, and an industry body-driven audience measurement to make it more democratic.
Asked if viewers still prefer to watch news on TV screens, Pandey said digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook are enablers of news, getting more people to come on TV to watch news. “More and more TV sets are being sold in the country. The signal delivery medium of news consumption is changing, and people are watching live news.”
Pandey said media owners should invent engaging content in a way that recognizes search media as enablers for people to come to TV. “More and more people are watching TV and news on TV, which is not reflecting in data,” he observed. As a case in point Pandey said there was no state government or political party that was not investing heavily in television. “They are in touch with their voters on a daily basis and know their consumption habits.”
At this point Sakhuja added that credibility and role of news anchors holds the attention of news audience, and said it was time newspapers made heroes out of their editors.
On the issue of major layoffs in e-commerce companies and how the sector contributes to advertising, Sinha said that global headwinds impact can last slightly longer and slow down the inflow of funds.
Sakhuja, however, differed and said they expected funds to keep coming.
According to Pandey, many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet-based business (alluding to e-commerce companies) either no longer exist or have been forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every 2 to 3 years. Thankfully, with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.”
He further said that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound, they should collect money in advance.
India is in a bright spot despite the global scenario, the experts said, noting that if discretionary spends by consumers rise, barring a few product lines, double-digit growth can be expected in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category, both in terms of volume and value, across categories, especially food.
Pandey said this year they expect growth in FMCGs, telecom, media companies, advertising, and subdued growth so far in automobile, two-wheeler and small cars, all of which will need advertising. More foreign investment in real manufacturing sector will lead to growth in advertising, he said.
Sinha also noted that connected TV will grow and potentially deliver content to a large number of people as brands consider television and print to be trusted mediums that add immense value to advertising.
Zee News unveils new look and brand identity
The new logo has been curated from the findings of a market research
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 2:51 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has redesigned the look and feel of its channel packaging, adding a vibrant colour pallet, creating clear visuals, and breathing space for better viewer experience.
The new design has been curated from the findings of a detailed market research, which provided insights into audience preference. This helped arrive at an AFFECTLAB SCORE which was imperative in the channel's re-design. Metrics such as visual appeal earned attention from viewers, comprehension, discovery time, negative/positive emotions, etc were measured for its Broadcasting space.
The fresh look and feel, along with modernized approach bring to light the consistent efforts of the brand to redefine the credibility of the news being reported. The latest design update is in line with a more futuristic approach to connect deeply with Zee News viewers and attract new audiences through better news viewing experience.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “India has evolved and so have we. As the nation’s oldest and one of the leading news enterprises, Zee News has played a huge role in shaping the minds and hearts of our viewers and our country. In the cluttered News Broadcasting space, Zee News has been constantly enabling a modern brand metaphor that comprises of an inclusive and progressive approach. We, at Zee News, continue to be the forerunner in ensuring impactful content consumption, taking into consideration the attention span of viewers spread across the country.”
"When it comes to marketing and building strong brand equity, the brand identity of the Zee news network is of paramount importance. We have refreshed our brand identity to keep our audience engaged through a visually appealing new look and strategized communication to ensure a consistent Top of the Mind recall for our channel, with a higher preference ratio,” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Accept, anticipate & adjust to changes in society: Hari Prakash K, CEO, Vistara News
The Editor and CEO of Vistara News spoke to e4m about investing in the best technology for the channel, generating ad revenue and catering to a wide range of audiences
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
The last decade saw regional news organizations battling several challenges from changing media dynamics to changes in technology. The latest entrant in this arena is the Kannada news channel, Vistara News.
Launched in November last year, Vistara News takes pride in its technological might. From robotic cameras to the largest AR/VR green room in regional media, this upcoming news channel is upping its game.
exchange4media spoke to the Editor and CEO of Vistara News, Hari Prakash Konemane, about the channel’s upcoming projects, the growth in ad revenue and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tells us about Vistara News and its inception.
Vistara news was started by journalists and is run by journalists. Our idea is to create the best workplace for journalists. This thought process began in 2017. Last year in November, we launched Vistara channel with the idea that a news channel shouldn’t become old in 10-15 years.
We are targeting A class audience but not neglecting the B and C classes. We are focused on creating aspirations through shows in the agriculture and business domain.
We launched YouTube channels four months ago - Vistara Money, Vistara Krishi, Vistara Omkara and so on for specific segments. The purpose of having multiple YouTube channels is for advertisers to get a targeted audience and for viewers to get uninterrupted content. We have got good subscription numbers.
We are focusing on 50% digital and 50% on TV. On our website, we are putting up news in the audio format too. We are targeting all age groups and reader profiles. Our slogan is Nikhara and Janapara, which means accuracy and pro-people.
How important is technology when it comes to media houses and what kind of tech does Vistara use?
Technologically, we are ahead of all channels. All our equipment are 4K and all channels of HD quality. There is no time lag in the transmission. We have robotic cameras in our newsroom, which don’t require an operator. One man can operate up to 99 cameras.
We have also developed our own Kannada script and so it is different from other regional media. We also have hyper-local news on the website covering every district in Karnataka.
What kind of response have you received from consumers and advertisers?
We have got good numbers in just two months but we are not yet going live with it. We are still in the process of correction and improvement and are exploring new advertisers. We have reached 80% of our ad revenue within 2 months. Major Karnataka brands are advertising with us on TV from varied categories like real estate, jewellery, education, health, agriculture and so on.
What changes have you seen in the southern media industry? Your thoughts on changing times?
In print media, there are many newspapers but only a few are making a profit. Why are only the latest newspapers making profit and old newspapers dying? That is because not everyone is ready to change and adapt to technology. Change is the only constant. We have to accept change, anticipate change and adjust to the change. We have to read the pulse of our readers and viewers.
What are the focus points for Vistara News for the coming months?
We have three channel licences – for news, entertainment and music. We are already on air with news. We are coming up with entertainment and music channels soon. We also have a publication called Vistara publication, which is in the works. We also have a movie production division and are planning to produce low-cost movies and classics.
Our approach is clear. Our focus is to give the best service to our viewers, readers and advertisers.
Aaj Tak elevates Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital)
Before starting his innings at Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has elevated Sr Journalist Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital).
Prior to this he was holding the charge of Cluster Head (App & Site) in 'Tak' Digital Apps of 'Aaj Tak.
Prior to joining Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media. He joined Zee Media from Dainik Bhaskar Group in August, 2020. At Dainik Bhaskar he was credited with taking the group's Hindi news portal 'Dainik Bhaskar' (dainikbhaskar.com) to the top position. He has also served as editor of the group's Gujarati website 'Divyabhaskar' (divyabhaskar.com) from 2012 to 2015 and Marathi news website 'Divyamarathi' (divyamarathi.com).
Under the leadership of Khare, Zee Media's regional news portal Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won the Gold title of Best Micro Site in Exchange4Media's most prestigious enba award.
Employment is the biggest solution to drug problem in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister of Punjab was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
“We want to push the youth of Punjab in the right direction and are implementing proper measures to increase employment in the state”, said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic of “Naya Bharat – Reinventing Punjab Beyond Guns and Drugs”, he said, “When the people of Punjab will be working, they won’t have time to indulge in ill habits such as drugs as they will be focused towards work and spending time with their families.”
In the session, Bhagwant Mann discussed the efforts made by the Punjab government to fight the drug problem in the state. “We have announced recruitment of 2100-2200 Constables and around 500 Sub-Inspector positions every year for citizens of Punjab,” he said. The recruitment test will comprise of a written, physical and medical test, including a Dopamine test to prevent usage of drugs by the youth. Furthermore, the Punjab government “has requested MHA for anti-drone testing” in their mission to fight against drugs.
He also emphasized on the growth of the state in the past few months such as establishing better infrastructure and promoting industrialization. Punjab will be the pioneer in colour coding of stamp papers for sanction of all NOCs. “The possession of the green stamp paper means you have all NOCs and are legal to set up a factory in the region.” Furthermore, the Punjab government is also providing free electricity to around 87% of its population.
The mindset needs to change in the governance of sports: Ashwani Nachappa
The women athletes and sportspersons of India were speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:34 PM | 3 min read
Sports in our country is considered as a good hobby or habit for girls until you win a medal, and then suddenly you become ‘Bharat ki Beti’,” said Jwala Gutta, Badminton Player, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner. Speaking at ABP’S second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ summit on ‘Fight like a Woman – Guts, Grit and Glory’, she said “the people who are supposed to take care of the welfare also have the same attitude”, highlighting the inequality and the controlled environment women have to compete in to prove themselves.
Indian Wrestler, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Vineesh Phogat opened up about her own struggles of sexual misconduct that goes unnoticed in the field of sports. “Every day was an internal battle to not let powerful people break you with their antics and torture,” she said. After playing at a senior position for several years, she added “I felt in a secure position to be able to speak about the issues so girls at the start of their career don’t face what I had to go through.” She believed that “A clean-up of society is essential for women to flourish in sports and speak about sexual misconduct.” Jwala Gutta, who also had spoken about her struggles in the #MeToo movement, said, “I was threatened where ultimately I had to knock the doors of the High Court.”
The panel was further enlightened by the presence of Ashwini Nachappa, former international athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who spoke about the evolution in sports over the past few decades. “I think the process of a complete overhaul of the sports federation has begun as we see a lot more women across the sports board,” she said. In 2010, she started a ‘Clean Sports India Movement’ with other 8-9 athletes to speak about the issues in the federation. The Indian field hockey player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and the Pro Squash player and Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Joshna Chinappa also highlighted the positive change they witnessed. “We have come a long way from when we started out,” they said.
Further commenting on the changes required in the sports administration in India, Ashwini Nachappa said, “Its important that more professionals come into the management of sports, under an umbrella that is autonomous, which actually manages and holds federations accountable.” Adding to this, Vinesh Phogat said, “If a sportsperson or professional leads the federation, it can create a positive impact on the industry as they understand the needs of an athlete and can even support them emotionally.” A need for better coaches and support staff in the industry was also highlighted by the panel. “We need a good programme for coaches to overcome the lack of the same, only then we will be able make good athletes.
Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
