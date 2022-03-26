Justice for all and appeasement of none: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari vouched justice will be delivered for all – irrespective of caste, religion, language, and sex – but there will be zero appeasement. The minister was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit to delve on the topic of New India, New Manifesto.

"Sometimes, Hindutva is projected in a wrong light. The basic principle of Hindutva is: Justice for all and appeasement of none,” he said.

The summit has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. ABP Network is the leading multi-language news channel reaching 535 million individuals in India.

At a session titled, ‘New India, New Manifesto - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Aur Sabka Vishwas’, the minister said, "In the philosophy of BJP, the primary focus is on "nationalism". The second focus lies in good governance and development. The third most important pillar is Antyodaya, under which we try to uplift those who belong to socially and economically backward classes. On the day, when these people will have food, clothes and their own houses, we will feel that our work is done.”

Gadkari also explained at length about the development initiatives being undertaken under his watch. When asked about the high petrol and diesel prices and how the government plans to address these problems in future, Gadkari emphasized the need for developing indigenous energy generation capabilities.

He said, “India will soon have a 40,000 crore ethanol, methanol and bio-ethanol production economy, reducing our dependence on petroleum imports. Leading car and two-wheeler manufacturers in India are working on developing products with flex-fuel engines which will be launched in the coming months.”

He further highlighted the manufacturing capabilities of India in developing battery and green hydrogen technology. Gadkari said: “The rates of petroleum and electric vehicles will be on par in India in the next two years. We are working on developing green hydrogen production indigenously in the country by harnessing it from sources like sewage water and biomass.”

Further, on being questioned upon the lack of a strong Opposition in the country, Gadkari said, “I want to tell the Opposition that in politics no defeat is ultimate.” He further quoted former US president Richard Nixon who had said that: “A man is not finished when he is defeated but a man is finished when he quits.”

