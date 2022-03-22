iTV Network strengthen its Senior Sales Team

Mukund Setlur, Founder, Ad Rustle Media Services LLP has come on-board as Advisor - Sales Strategy and Revenue for iTV network.

Mukund is a seasoned professional, with expertise in handling revenue, collections and new business development with the ability to manage large teams as well as to handle multiple functions and activities in high pressure environments with tight deadlines.

In his new role, Mukund will be responsible for strengthening the revenue for the entire network. He will also will be responsible for incubating new ideas, delivering breakthrough solutions at iTV network and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving growth. He will report to the network’s board.

Mukund’s career spans over two decades with stints in leading media houses and agencies including Network 18, NDTV, TV Today, Sun network, Rediffusion DY&R, Purnima Advertising and McCann Erickson Ltd.

Speaking on Mukund’s new role with iTV Network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “We are excited to welcome Mukund who comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth. We believe that the market is evolving rapidly, throwing up unique opportunities. He deeply understands ITV network’s vision and will bring in an outside-in view of trends from his experience and expertise. Backed by his extensive sales expertise, we are excited to work with him to strengthen our brand's market position and create new growth streams in the future.”

Sharing his thoughts on his new role, Mukund said, “It’s really exciting to join iTV network

as the network is all set to come back with renewed vigour and improved content. I’m sure that there will be lot of excitement in the days to come. With the enhanced mandate, I look forward to building and enhancing the company’s monetisation roadmap.”

Mukund holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from Mysore university.

