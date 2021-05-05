iTV Network rejigs and bolsters sales team

Meenakshi Singh has been elevated as President Govt Sales & Retail for India News, iTV Network. She brings a broad range of 21 years of experience to her new position at iTV Network. She has experience in working with MNC's like Gecis (GE), Dell, Neoteric. She has throughout been a star performer winning many awards & recognition. She has been associated with India News since 2020 and was associated as Vice President, Sales & Marketing, iTV Network.

Sanjay Singhal has been promoted as President, Govt. North Zone Haryana, Punjab, Himachal for India News and Aaj Samaj Chandigarh and Delhi. Sanjay brings nearly three decades of experience to his role in the media Industry with throughout a star performer. He has been associated with India News since 2010, and in his last role, he was associated as Sr. Vice President in iTV Network heading Aaj Samaj & India News Haryana, Punjab & Himachal. Prior to this, he was associated with Hindustan Times as DGM, Chandigarh Unit from 2000- 2010 (Also Coordinator and black belt of six sigma in Hindustan Times). He has worked with Indian Express and Jansatta as well from 1990-2000 as a Govt. Head.

Suman Singh has also been promoted as Deputy General Manager (Sales). Suman is a seasoned media professional with over 11 years of experience in the Media Industry. He has been associated with India News since 2016. He is associated with Govt. Sales team (Delhi ).

Commenting on their elevation, Varun Kohli, CEO, iTV Network, said, “We are delighted to elevate Meenakshi, Sanjay and Suman. Their skills and wide experience will strive to further strengthen the various revenue streams of iTV network and achieve robust growth in the coming year and tap newer opportunities in the ever-expanding Hindi news space. The promotion reflects the value they bring to the organisation as we execute our plan to grow the business by leveraging our product.”

