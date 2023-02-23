ITV Network hosts Town Hall with employees
The town hall was chaired by Kartikeya Sharma, Promoter and Rajya Sabha Member, ITV Network.
ITV Network, one of the country's leading media networks, organized a town hall meeting on Wednesday. Initiated by Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Rajya Sabha Member, ITV Network. The purpose of this town hall meeting, held at the company's premises in Okhla, Delhi, was not only to appreciate the work of the employees, but also to interact with them.
All the employees of this network from all over the country participated in this town hall meeting, while those who could not attend due to any reason, participated in this meeting virtually. Various employees associated with the ITV network since its inception also participated and shared their experiences. These ranged from editorial and marketing to pantry boy and plumber.
On this occasion, the leadership highly appreciated the work of the employees. Appreciation letters were given to all the staff on behalf of the management and they were also honored with awards. Reporter Mahima Kataria was awarded the title of Best Reporter in Delhi.
ITV Networks Promoter and Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma said, “The network has grown from strength to strength with time since its inception. During this, all the friends have been fulfilling their responsibilities in the network for a long time. The purpose of this town hall meeting was to establish dialogue with these employees and to know and understand their experience as well as to inform them about the planning and direction and condition of the network.”
AIDCF vs TRAI: More cable operators sign fresh RIO even as court hearing continues
Sources in the industry say one of the major cable operators of Kerala signed the subscriber agreement on February 22 while others are still waiting for today’s court hearing
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
While the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF)'s petition challenging the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) NTO 3.0 is still being heard in the Kerala High Court, few more cable operators, some of them AIDCF members, have signed the new Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
According to industry sources, one of the major cable operators of Kerala signed the subscriber agreement on February 22. On February 21, TRAI’s counsel in the case Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that one of the prominent AIDCF members, Siti Cables, has also signed the interconnection agreement under the 2022 regulations. Thamizhaga Cable TV, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, and KAL Cables are among the other major MSOs that have complied with NTO 3.0, suggest media reports.
“It's difficult to manage the business in such pressure situation,” said a source close to the cable federation. Some of the cable operators associated to the federation have signed the agreement, others though are still awaiting tomorrow's court hearing, he shared.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court will hear the case again today. The matter is being heard by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Shaji P. Chaly.
On the third day of hearing on February 22, Rakesh Dwivedi concluded his arguments. During his submission, he said, “The AIDCF had itself said that the 2020 framework is unworkable, but now they are asking before this court for it to be restored.”
He further said that TRAI has compelled broadcasters to bring down the price of driver and popular channels to below Rs 19. “Therefore, there is no perversity at all and nothing is manifestly arbitrary. The only case of petitioners was that it (amendment) was manifestly arbitrary.”
He added, “They are asking that the pricing of all channels be capped, taking away the freedom of broadcasters. But this is a completely new demand. I am trying to show that their demands are outside of the 2020 framework.”
“It is my submission that there is no occasion for granting any interim stay. The consequence of granting stay would be that the 2020 regulation will become operative, which all stakeholders had agreed is not workable,” said Dwivedi.
After hearing Dwivedi’s submission, the court said since the matter has been argued in detail, it can be disposed finally. “I will ask the petitioners also about this,” said the judge.
Towards the end, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on the behalf of Star, requested the court if he can make his submission the next day (February 23).
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC to continue hearing tomorrow
TRAI’s counsel concluded arguments today, Star’s counsel to make submission tomorrow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court will continue hearing the plea filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging TRAI’s New Tariff Order tomorrow, February 23.
The matter is being heard by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Shaji P. Chaly.
On the third day of hearing today, TRAI’s advocate Rakesh Dwivedi concluded his arguments. Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing broadcasters, will make his final submission tomorrow.
Broadcaster blackout prevents ads from reaching over 200m consumers: AIDCF to advertisers
The cable operators' apex body informed advertisers that the signal blackout has purged 46 billion minutes of viewing time per day for the past three days
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 7:57 AM | 2 min read
In its latest attack against broadcasters, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has warned advertisers against running their ads on channels owned by Star, Zee and Sony after the networks blacked out signals to various Multiple System Operators (MSOs).
Cable operators who were members of the AIDCF had refused to sign fresh agreements with broadcasters that would have led to an increase in channel prices.
The federation stated that the broadcasters’ decision to disconnect signals resulted in 45 million households being deprived of cable television. It also contended that the proposed increase in channel or bouquet pricing through NTO 3.0 is due to some large broadcasters “pushing their agenda to enrich themselves at the expense of poor customer.”
The broadcasters, on the other hand, accused AIDCF members of spreading false information and misleading subscribers.
In its warning to advertisers, the cable operators’ body said that the advertisements haven’t been reaching over 200 million consumers across states and union territories for the last three days. “More than 46 billion minutes of viewing time are being lost per day across the country on cable networks including GTPL, DEN, Hathway, Fastway, In Cable, NXT Digital, Asianet, KCCL, UCN and many more.”
The federation said that these networks cater to large audiences in Hindi-speaking and South markets with dominance in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, North-East, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC to hear the matter on Feb 22
The cable operators’ body had approached the court seeking interim relief from disconnection notices sent by broadcasters
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 5:19 PM | 3 min read
The cable operators' body had earlier dismissed the broadcasters' notice, requesting that they sign a new RIO. Both parties have accused each other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
Former Rajya Sabha MP and actor Raj Babbar joins ENBA jury
The ENBA jury this year will be led by senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Raj Babbar, former Rajya Sabha MP, actor, and politician with the Indian National Congress has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury Panel.
He was a spokesperson for the Congress and the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. A Member of Parliament for five years, he has been associated with organisations for the prevention of AIDS, drug addiction and those helping the physically and the mentally challenged.
Babbar has acted in more than 150 films and 30 plays. He has received the Yash Bharti honour from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for his contributions to the film industry.
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and rewarding industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Kerala HC to hear AIDCF-TRAI issue today
The cable operators’ body has approached the court seeking interim relief from disconnection notices sent by broadcasters
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has said it will take up the AIDCF-TRAI matter on Tuesday.
All India Digital Cable Federation had approached the court seeking interim relief from the disconnection notices issued by the broadcasters.
The cable operators' body had earlier dismissed the broadcasters' notice, requesting that they sign a new RIO.
Both parties have accused each other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
DD Free Dish: Prasar Bharati sells 11 MPEG-4 slots
The slots were bagged by Aastha Bhajan, Aastha Tamil, Bansal News, Chardikla Time TV, MH ONE DIL SE, News 18 UP/UK, News State UP/UK, RT, Sudarshan News, Swadesh News and Vedic
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati sold 11 slots during the recently concluded 5th Annual e-auction of MPEG-4 slots. The slots of DD Free Dish have been sold for a period of one year, from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024.
The 11 channels that bagged the slots are Aastha Bhajan, Aastha Tamil, Bansal News, Chardikla Time TV, MH ONE DIL SE, News 18 UP/UK, News State UP/UK, RT, Sudarshan News, Swadesh News and Vedic.
The auction was held on February 16, 2023. The bidding opened to all genre channels at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh per annum.
Last year, Prasar Bharati garnered Rs 15.24 crore from the sale of 12 MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish during the 4th annual/57th e-auction.
