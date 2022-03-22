ITV Network and Varun Kohli to part ways

Kohli was associated with ITV Network for over 8 years.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Mar 22, 2022 10:29 PM  | 1 min read
Varun Kohli

After an eight year long stint, ITV Network and Varun Kohli have parted ways. He was associated as CEO with ITV Network.

“Varun Kohli will move on as ITV Network’s CEO effective 31 March 2022 and ITV network wishes him all the best for his future endeavours”,  read an official statement.

With a professional experience spanning over 27 years, Kohli is a seasoned sales specialist and is credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies that have increased top and bottom lines and enhanced efficiency in organisations.

He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman Ltd, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in the past. Kohli is a management graduate from SIMS, Ghaziabad and post graduate from YMCA besides being a certified coach from Results Coaching Systems. 

With Kohli moving on, it remains to be seen who will take his place in this leadership role.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Itv network Varun kohli internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Mukund Setlur

iTV Network strengthen its Senior Sales Team
9 hours ago

MIB

MIB granted 13 new MSO licences in January-March 2022
14 hours ago

TV

DD Free Dish + Connected TV subscriber base to cross 90 million by 2025: FICCI-EY report
14 hours ago