ITV Network and Varun Kohli to part ways

Kohli was associated with ITV Network for over 8 years.

After an eight year long stint, ITV Network and Varun Kohli have parted ways. He was associated as CEO with ITV Network.



“Varun Kohli will move on as ITV Network’s CEO effective 31 March 2022 and ITV network wishes him all the best for his future endeavours”, read an official statement.

With a professional experience spanning over 27 years, Kohli is a seasoned sales specialist and is credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies that have increased top and bottom lines and enhanced efficiency in organisations.

He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman Ltd, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in the past. Kohli is a management graduate from SIMS, Ghaziabad and post graduate from YMCA besides being a certified coach from Results Coaching Systems.

With Kohli moving on, it remains to be seen who will take his place in this leadership role.

