Is the Sony-Viacom18 merger in its final stage?

The reports about Sony-Viacom18 merger have once again gained momentum.

According to a report by news agency IANS, a merger of Sony Pictures Network and Viacom 18 is in the final stage and likely to be announced soon. As per sources close to the deal, Sony will hold 74 per cent stake in the merged entity, while RIL and Viacom who are 51:49 JV partners in Viacom 18, will retain the remaining 26 per cent.

This development was also mentioned by Viacom 18’s former COO Raj Nayak, who tweeted, “Interesting: Sony to own 74 per cent after merger with Viacom 18; ready for duel with Disney Star.”

If the Sony-Viacom18 deal comes through, it can become a formidable competition for Disney-Star, especially in the Hindi general entertainment (GEC) genre, and will usher in a new competition among the existing GEC players, say experts.