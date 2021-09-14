'Invesco should come back to shareholders & explain why we should vote for them'

Invesco Developing Markets Fund should come back to the shareholders and explain why they should vote for the resolution seeking his removal, ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka has said at the 39th AGM of the company. He was responding to a query by a shareholder during the company's AGM.



“Invesco is having some problems. So if they have any problems, they should take us into confidence. Also, they should come in the AGM and explain what is wrong with the company. I hope Invesco is listening. They should not just show the power by the shareholding. They should also come back to the shareholders and explain why we should vote for them. We will be open-minded, and we will decide on merits,” Goenka asserted.



Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and its subsidiary OFI Global China Fund LLC who together hold 17.88% in ZEEL have sought an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and have demanded the removal of Punit Goenka apart from two other independent directors Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien both of whom have already resigned from the company's board.



The two shareholders have also moved a proposal for the appointment of Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli, and Gaurav Mehta as independent directors.



Stronger governance continues to be a key tenet of ZEE 4.0 and the various new policies that have been introduced have enabled the company to mitigate its risks and safeguard its business interests, ZEEL Chairman R Gopalan said at the ongoing AGM of the company.



Highlighting the ZEE 4.0 vision, Gopalan said that the company has enhanced its “focus on governance in a granular manner by several notches”. He also that the company has inducted two new members -- Sasha Mirchandani and Vivek Mehra. “They will further build value and guide the leadership team,” he said.



Gopalan pointed out that Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned as non-executive non-independent directors of the company with effect from September 12, 2021. “Hence, the voting with respect to notice pertaining to the continuation of directorship of Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani, respectively, proposed to be passed at this AGM, has become ineffective,” he added.



Highlighting the progress made by the company during FY21, ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka said that the company expanded its broadcast portfolio with the launch of two new channels during the year. He also said that the company is revamping the programming line-ups of its entertainment channel portfolio in key markets.



He noted that the pandemic gave an opportunity to all emerging digital businesses to get a wider audience sampling. “Our digital offerings ZEE5 also leverage this opportunity to grow its user base during the year as India's biggest producer, or digital exclusive content in the country,” Goenka said.



ZEE5, he said, scaled up its content library, along with enhancing the consumer experience on the platform. “ZEE5 also continued to expand its presence outside India, which will help us remain relevant in markets which are transitioning to digital,” he added.



Goenka said that the fiscal 2021 was an unprecedented year on all counts and challenging at several levels. “After a massive disruption in the first half, we saw our advertising revenues reduced by almost half. There was a sharp rebound in the later part of the year, leading to a 6.8 percent growth in the second half.”



He also said that ZEEL's subscription revenue saw comparable growth of 5.2% during the year, driven by ZEE5.



Talking about ZEE 4.0 strategy, Goenka said that it encompasses a new pattern of thoughts, a new wave of emotions, a new connection with our consumers and partners, and a new strategic vision for growth, having taken a long term view of the technological and societal changes, influencing the media and entertainment ecosystem.



“We embarked on the Zee 4.0 transformative journey to unveil a new organization design and a clear-cut growth strategy for the company, substantial efforts have been taken to transform the organization into the Zee 4.0 version, across the five G's, which is governance granularity, growth, goodwill and gusto,” Goenka said.

