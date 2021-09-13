Oppenheimer with 17% stake in Zee seeks board reconstitution through EGM

In the letter, Oppenheimer has proposed the appointment of six Independent Directors and removal of Punit Goenka as Director.

In a letter titled 'Requisition for calling an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company, Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC- shareholders of the company who hold the largest share submitted this requisition to for calling an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company and seeks removal of Punit Goenka as Director along with two independent Directors- Manish Chokhani and Ashik Kurien.

Chokhani and Kurien have already resigned ahead of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company which will be held on September 14, 2021.

As per the BSE, Invesco also proposed six candidature including Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli and Gaurav Mehta for the role of independent directors.

Invesco said in the letter, “We understand that the company (ZEEL) is required to seek approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in connection with the appointment of the proposed independent directors. We request that the company submit an application with the MIB seeking approval for the appointment of the Proposed Independent Directors at the earliest. You are also requested to share a copy of the application for our records.”

