India TV’s former Executive Editor Sushant Sinha joins Times Now

India TV’s former anchor and Executive Editor Sushant Sinha, who stepped down in August 2020, has joined Times Now.

Sinha will be part of Times Now’s soon to be launched Hindi News Channel; he will also be anchoring shows on Times Now English.

In his 18-year long career, Sinha has served at several big news channels. Prior to joining India TV, he was associated with India News as Deputy Editor. His longest stint was with NDTV India where he worked for over five years.

