India TV, Rajat Sharma undertake to take down Aap Ki Adalat episode from broadcast

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. had alleged copyright infringement and violation by Rajat Sharma and India TV with respect to 141 episodes

In a suit by Zee Media Corporation Ltd. before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, Rajat Sharma and India TV undertook before the Hon’ble Court, to take down the episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” with Bal Keshav Thackeray from all platforms and cease from any further broadcast.

Zee Media was represented by Trust Legal through Partner Ritwika Nanda and Associate Partner Rupali Gupta and led by Joy Basu, Senior Advocate. Sandeep Sethi, Senior Advocate represented Rajat Sharma and IndiaTV.

The undertaking was given in a suit for injunction and declaration filed by Zee Media in respect of 141 episodes of “Aap ki Adalat” produced and telecasted by Zee TV during 1992 to January 1997 and alleging copyright infringement and violation by Rajat Sharma and India TV.

On 25.06.2022 and 26.06.2022, during a political turmoil in Maharashtra, IndiaTV telecasted an episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” with Bal Keshav Thackrey which was produced and telecasted in 1993 by Zee TV. Zee Media in the suit alleged that the telecast of the episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” was an infringement of the copyright of Zee Media and sought restraint against Rajat Sharma and IndiaTV from further telecast, direction to take down the video from the platforms of IndiaTV and damages.

Zee Media also sought injunction against “India TV” from broadcasting and publishing on all platforms, the 141 Episodes of “Aap Ki Adalat”, produced by Zee Telefilms Ltd and aired on Zee TV during 1992 to 05.01.1997 during the time Rajat Sharma was employed with Zee. The counsel for Rajat Sharma and IndiaTV sought time to take appropriate instructions in respect of the remaining 140 episodes. The matter is now listed for 20 September, 2022 in respect.

