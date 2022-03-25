India can regain its erstwhile position of a ‘golden bird’: Kailash Satyarthi

The Nobel Laureate was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 2:30 PM  | 2 min read
ABP summit

One idea that would again propel India to its erstwhile position of a ‘golden bird’ is that every child in this country can be fearless with complete freedom and that every child gets the same education that children of top industrialists or top political leaders do.

The Nobel Laureate was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit that has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. ABP Network is the leading multi-language news channel reaching 535 million individuals in India.

At a session titled, ‘The Humanity Index - Surakshit Bachhpan, Surakshit Bharat’, Dr Satyarthi said, “Imagine a girl child belonging to one of the poor families from our country’s hinterlands, who is vulnerable to sexual predators or trafficking. Can we put all our efforts together to bring some cheer in her life? Then, India will be truly considered sone ki chidiya or golden bird.”

Earlier, ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, in his welcome address, said, “ABP Network is proud to present the inaugural edition of Ideas of India summit. It is the most elaborate and diverse platform to discuss India’s journey of 75 years as an independent nation, our present challenges, and future opportunities as we grow as a nation in the changing world order. The five main topics of discussion will be Nationalism vs Globalism, Algorithm vs Human intelligence, Sustainable development vs Consumerism, Digital dictatorship vs Digital democratisation, and History of India. I am thankful that the brightest and most successful Indians of our age across sectors have joined us at the summit.”

