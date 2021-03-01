In10 Media Network launches hindi entertainment channel ‘Ishara – Zindagi Ka Nazara’

The channel goes live on all DTH and cable networks today, 1st March 2021, with four remarkable stories

IN10 Media Network enters the Hindi General Entertainment market with Ishara - Zindagi ka Nazara. A kaleidoscope into life and everything in-between, Ishara aims to enthuse Indian audiences with its fresh perspective on television storytelling.

After much anticipation, the channel goes live on all DTH and cable networks today, 1st March 2021, with four remarkable stories. Each show is deep-rooted in culture but perceived with a modern lens - myriad genres that include a mythological masterpiece Paapnaashini Ganga, romantic-thriller Agni-Vayu, and two drama shows Humkadam and Janani.

Paapnaashni Ganga is an enchanting mythological show, starring child actor Aakriti Sharma in the lead. The show follows the story of Goddess Ganga and her life which is dedicated to the cause of humanity.

Janani is the journey of a single mother; from being a dependent woman to an independent successful woman. The story sets a progressive example for the target audience as it portrays strength, courage, and change. Renowned TV stars Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Thakur play the lead cast in the show.

Agni Vayu is the stirring relationship between wind and fire that explores the beautiful shades of love and trust in an aspirational world. This is a romantic thriller between a charitable doctor and a broken lover, where divine intervention is inevitable. The show stars Shivani Tomar and Gautam Vig in the lead.

Humkadam breaks the stereotypes of the typical saas-bahu dynamic with a fresh tale of two diametrically opposite personalities played by Gurdeep Kohli and Bhumika Gurung. It is the story of two ordinary identifiable women who are thrown together in an extraordinary unprecedented situation.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, “The one commonality binding all Indians is the strong emotive nature we have. We celebrate life with all its highs and lows, in all its glory. Every show crafted for Ishara will capture and celebrate our diversity and unity through a novel perspective, with each one exploring a different genre with uniqueness in terms of characterization and narratives, giving audiences an unparalleled experience. Ishara is now live across different platforms, for you to see, cherish and own.”

Also in the pipeline is the much-awaited crime series Faraar Kab Tak, with charismatic actor Atul Kulkarni as the host of the show. It is a show inspired by real-life crime cases that have shaken the core of justice in our country.

