ICC T20 WC: Star hikes ad rates for India-Pak match; 10-sec slot now costs Rs 25-30 lakh

With less than 15 days to go before the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, advertising inventory for the series is filling up fast. Official broadcaster Star Sports is now charging a premium for the India-Pakistan match to be played on October 24 in Dubai. exchange4media has learnt, from multiple sources, that the broadcaster is seeking Rs 25-30 lakh for a 10-second ad spot for the much-anticipated clash.

"The broadcaster has sold out most of the ad inventory and is charging a premium for the last-minute ad spot. A 10-second ad spot is being sold for Rs 17-18 lakh," said a senior media planner on the condition of anonymity.

As already reported by us, a 10-second ad spot was earlier priced at Rs 14-15 lakh.

The broadcaster already has 14 sponsors on board for the tournament. Dream 11, Byju's, Phonepe, Thumps, Vimal, Havells, JioMart, netmeds.com are co-presenting sponsors, and Akash, Skoda, Whitehatjr, Great Learning, CoinDCX, and Trends are associate sponsors.

According to industry estimates, the co-presenting sponsorship is costing around Rs 60-70 crore, and the associate sponsorship is priced at around Rs 30-40 crore.

e4m reached out to Star for an official comment on the rates, but is yet to get a response.

Talking about the hiked rates for the India-Pakistan match, another senior media planner said, "Cricket has always been received well in terms of viewership and ad revenue. When it comes to India- Pakistan matches, there will always be more viewership. Therefore, there is a hike in the ad rates. Also, a lot is driven on the back of a good festive period, and advertisers are not shying away from spending a few extra bucks.”

“However, I believe there will be some negotiations between both the parties, and they could settle at a lesser ad rate as well," he added.

An industry observer notes, "India-Pakistan matches consistently garner eyeballs. Moreover, this time it's happening on a Sunday, and so it is guaranteed to bring in more viewership. Since the tournament is scheduled in the festive period, brands will be more than happy to leverage this opportunity."

The 45 matches will be played over 29 days in UAE and Oman from October 17. The final match will be held in Dubai on November 14.

During the ICC World Cup T20 held in India in 2016, the India-Pakistan encounter rated 17.3 across Star Sports network and Doordarshan, reaching 83 million people. It was the best rated Twenty20 match ever since the final of the World Twenty20 in 2007. The cumulative in-home viewership for the tournament in India was 730 million, an increase of 114 per cent over the previous edition.

ICC has signed 15 partners for the T20 World Cup-- Oppo, MRF Tyres, Booking.com, Byju's, PostPe, Emirates, MoneyGram, Bira, Star Sports, Coca Cola, Upstox, Nissan, Royal Stag, Dream11 and Jacob's Creek.

The tournament will begin with Round 1, Group B. The first encounter will be between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. Later, Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, will clash in an evening match. The next day, Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia, making up Group A, will be in action in Abu Dhabi. The Round 1 matches will run till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning October 23.

Matches of Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan will then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26. Afghanistan will begin its campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group matches will conclude on November 8, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

