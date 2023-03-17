Free Dish Auction Day 4: News channels defy boycott call, buy 5 slots for Rs 83.05 crore

On the fourth day of the e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots on Thursday, Prasar Bharati collected Rs 116.9 crore for seven slots. So far, the pubcaster has collected Rs 407.95 crore from the sale of 23 slots.

According to sources, under Bucket B category, which comprises music, sports and Bhojpuri language channels, the last two slots were picked by Zee Ganga for Rs 16.65 crore and Zing for Rs 17.20 crore.

Meanwhile, in an important development, despite the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) announcing their decision to boycott the auction, News18, Republic Bharat, TV9, Zee News and NDTV bought slots.

As reported earlier by exchange4media, News18 bought the first slot for Rs 19.85 crore, Republic Bharat secured the second one for Rs 16.55 crore, TV9 took the third slot for Rs 14.55 crore, Zee News bought the fourth slot for Rs 15.5 crore and NDTV bought the slot for Rs 16.55 crore. The base price for Bucket C, which comprises news and current affair (Hindi) channels, is Rs 7 crore.

The public broadcaster made Rs191 crore on the second day from 11 slots and Rs 100 crore on the third day from five slots. The first day of the auction was washed out because of a technical glitch.

