Four DTH operators have attracted FDI worth Rs 7047 crore: Anurag Thakur

Four private direct to home (DTH) operators have attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 7047 crore till date, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur informed the Lok Sabha. The break-up of FDI received by each DTH operator is as follows: Dish TV India + Videocon d2h (Rs 2170 crore), Bharati Telemedia (Rs 2165.06 crore), Tata Sky (Rs 1869.89 crore), and Sun Direct TV (Rs 841.55 crore).

"As per extant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, 100% FDI under automatic route is allowed in DTH Sector under Broadcasting Carriage Service sector. However, infusion of fresh foreign investment, beyond 49% in a company not seeking licence/permission from sectoral Ministry, resulting in a change in the ownership pattern or transfer of stake by existing investor to a new foreign investor, will require Government approval," Thakur said.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total active subscriber base of pay DTH operators increased by 0.29 million to the end first quarter ending 30th June 2021, taking the total subscribers to 69.86 million. In the trailing quarter ending 31st March 2021, the pay DTH operators had 69.57 million active subscriber base. Tata Sky had 33.37% share of the market followed by Bharti Telemedia (25.76%), Dish TV (23.45%), and Sun Direct (17.41%).



In response to another question, Thakur said that the government has earned Rs 99.1 crore revenue from Private FM Radio Stations for FY 21-22 up to 16th December 2021. He also stated that 384 Private FM Radio channels are operational in 112 cities, spread across 26 States and 5 Union Territories.



Under the extant policy guidelines on the Expansion of FM radio broadcasting services through private agencies (Phase-III), 236 cities have been approved for auction of FM radio channels, Thakur added.

In addition, Prasar Bharati is having 483 All India Radio (AIR) broadcasting centres with FM Transmitters across the country. Prasar Bharati is having AIR FM transmitters in the range of 100 Watts to 20 kW power. The average estimated cost of a typical 10 kW FM Station with 100 meter high tower is Rs 15 crore. Prasar Bharati has approved setting up of FM transmitters at 116 more places.

