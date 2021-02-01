FIRs against journalists over farmers’ protest is like shooting the messenger: NBA

Both print and electronic media have been covering the farmers’ protests on the outskirts of Delhi in a fair, balanced, and objective manner, NBA said in a statement

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has condemned the registration of FIRs against senior editors and journalists over the coverage of farmers’ protest and the ensuing violence that took place in the national capital on January 26.

NBA, in a statement, said, “NBA is of the opinion that both print and electronic media have been covering the farmers’ protests on the outskirts of Delhi in a fair, balanced, and objective manner. To construe the reporting on one incident as an intent on the part of journalists to incite violence or as an offence is like shooting the messenger.”

