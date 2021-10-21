Disney-Star India to discontinue Star World, Star World HD & Star World Premiere HD

Disney International HD (English General Entertainment channel) will continue to exist, as per the sources

Disney-Star India has decided to discontinue their three English General Entertainment Channels (GEC) - Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The channels will be discontinued effective November 30, 2021.

According to the sources, Disney International HD (English General Entertainment channel) will continue to exist.

As earlier reported by exchange4media, Star India is set to launch 16 new channels across genres and languages in December 2021 and January 2022. The disclosure has been made in the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) filed by the broadcaster to comply with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

The new launches will include channels Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, Star Movies Select, and Super Hungama (replacing Marvel HQ). The new HD launches will be channels Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Disney Channel HD, Star Kirano HD, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, Asianet Movies HD, and Hungama HD.

We tried reaching Star but didn't receive any response at the time of filing this.

