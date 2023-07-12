Disney looking to sell or find a partner for India business?
According to a report in WSJ, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage
Walt Disney is reportedly looking to “sell or find a joint venture partner” for its India business--Disney Star and Hotstar. According to a Wall Street Journal report, which quotes a source with direct knowledge of the matter, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage and no potential buyer or partner has been approached so far.
The report mentions that the development comes at a time when Disney is facing a strong competition from Reliance-owned JioCinema since it won the digital media rights of the recently held IPL. Also, Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18, which runs JioCinema has signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros programming to its streaming service JioCinema.
e4m has earlier reported that Walt Disney Co. was planning to cut thousands of jobs. In February, the company had said 7,000 positions would be vacated as part of the annual cost-cutting move. Subsequently, in April this year, Disney Star gave out pink slips to its employees in India as part of the first round of layoffs. Reportedly, an agency has been appointed to support the laid-off employees for six months. The staffers are being given a one-year severance package.
‘Zee–Sony merger may finally see the light of the day’
Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months, states a report from Dolat Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
The much-talked-about Zee-Sony merger may finally see the light of the day, according to note shared by Dolat Capital.
Here’s what the note states:
NCLT concludes hearing, reserves order; hopefully shall be positive
As per media, NCLT has today concluded the hearing going on since 6m on Zee-Sony matter and has reserved the order. NCLT order shall take 1-3 weeks’ time. We presume the NCLT order shall be positive since the matter was related to lenders in NCLT. As per Zee management, the company had either settled with lenders or the case was disposed where Zee was remotely connected.
No immediate relief for Zee promoters from SAT
Separately, SAT has rejected the appeal of Zee's MD & CEO Punit Goenka to stay the SEBI order directing him to cease to hold the position of a director or a KMP in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders.
Merger key positive
With or without Punit: Positive NCLT order on merger would be key. Merged entity will be under Sony’s control and they may have to look at an alternate MD & CEO instead of Punit, even if temporary. In a recent media interview, Punit confirmed that the merger shall not halt irrespective of the SAT outcome being against him is a respite.
Process post NCLT approval
Zee shall get the physical copy of order in 15 days post the order. It would then file with ROC for merger of Zee-Sony. Separately, it would go to SEBI for de-listing of Zee shares and re-listing of merged entity. Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months
The Risk Taker – Bhupendra Chaubey
Having completed over two decades in the media industry, we look at the career graph of Bhupendra Chaubey and decode what makes him the risk taker that he is
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
Over the past two decades plus, he has brought major stories to our living rooms; made a mark for being a tough no nonsense interviewer and has interviewed all top politicians and newsmakers of the last decade and a half.
Bhupendra Chaubey began his career in journalism in September 1999 as a young reporter with NDTV. In 2005, he quit NDTV and was a part of the team that started CNN IBN. During his almost 15 year long innings at CNN News18, he rose through the ranks and became the Executive Editor of CNN News18.
In his career as a political journalist, Chaubey has travelled the length and breadth of the country and has covered three general elections and assembly elections of most states. He is a graduate in Mathematics and postgraduate in films and has that unique ability to grasp things at a micro level and then present them with a macro level understanding. Besides being the face of primetime News TV, he has written columns for various English and Hindi newspapers, magazines and digital platforms.
In July 2020 Chaubey joined India Ahead. The channel is promoted by Andhra Prabha Media Group and was launched in June of 2018.
Besides News TV, Chaubey is also supporting a new platform in the podcast space. Recently, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, joined hands with Chaubey to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
“I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution’, shared Chaubey on his new venture.
Zee Sebi Case: SAT asks for change of WTM due to personal bias
Whole Time Member (WTM) is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge, the tribunal stated
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai hearing an appeal against Sebi's order barring Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding key managerial positions in listed entities, has asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias”.
“We also find that the settlement application filed by the appellants was considered by a Committee under the Settlement Regulations in which the WTM was a Member and therefore there is a possibility of the WTM being influenced by the discussions that took place in the settlement proceedings. In our opinion WTM is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge. Thus, in order to remove any kind of bias, we direct SEBI to appoint another WTM to consider the objections of the appellants,” SAT stated in its order.
Meanwhile, in the case, SAT has refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Chandra and Goenka. The duo will be replying to Sebi in two weeks.
DD Free Dish: Auction for MPEG-4 slots likely today
The allotments will be on a pro-rata basis for the period July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish on a pro- Rata basis for the period from July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The auction will be tentatively held on July 11.
The pubcaster has said the e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
Bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 1.24 crore.
All News, No Noise – Nishant Chaturvedi
Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Nishant Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades now.
Chaturvedi began his career in journalism as Anchor-Reporter with India’s first private news channel ‘Zee News' in June 2000. He was associated with the channel for two years. In June 2002, he joined Public Broadcaster ‘DD NEWS’ as a Bilingual Anchor-Correspondent, a stint that lasted over a year.
His first stint at Aaj Tak began in December 2003, when he joined the channel as Principal Correspondent and Anchor. He quit Aaj Tak in January 2005 and joined Sahara News as Special Correspondent and Anchor for over three years before joining Voice Of India as Editor, Newsroom and Anchor in July 2008.
From April 2009 till April 2012, Chaturvedi was associated with India TV as Anchor-Executive Producer. He also served a brief stint at News 24 before taking over as the Channel Head at News Express from August 2012 to March 2014.
He came back to Aaj Tak in March 2014 and joined as Executive Editor-Anchor, a stint that lasted for over five years. In November 2019 he joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Senior Executive Editor.
In his current role at TV9 Bharatvarsh, he designed and launched the flagship show named ‘Fikr Aapki’ @9pm, He is also the anchor and producer of the 4 pm 'Full & Final' show on the channel.
Chaturvedi was born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Christ Church School, Jabalpur and The Frank Anthony Public School in New Delhi. Later, he attended Delhi University to pursue his graduation in commerce. He has also done a professional Course on Capital Markets from Bombay Stock Exchange and trained with BBC’s TV news training program in news presentation, reporting & script writing apart from undergoing radio training program with All India Radio.
Chaturvedi has a strong social media presence, he has over 309K plus followers on Twitter, over 178K followers on Facebook and 30.8K followers on Instagram. His YouTube following is quite strong too with 83K plus subscribers.
In his newsroom career, he has interviewed globally recognised names from various Eric Trump, President Trump’s Political consultant Kellyanne Conway, American Politician Sarah Palin, Shiv Sena Supremo 'Late' Balsaheb Thakrey, Former Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Former Indian Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasoori and Former French Foreign Minister Dominique Da Vilipen among others.
Richa Sharma quits Times Now
She has served stints at Republic TV and NDTV in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:00 PM | 1 min read
Times Now’s anchor Richa Sharma has quit. She was associated with the network for over a year. This was her second stint with Times Now.
Sharma has around ten years of experience in the media industry. Prior to Times Now, she was working as anchor at Republic TV for over two years. She has also served stints at NDTV and Channel News Asia in the past.
India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter
He has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter, making him the most followed TV news personality.
This has been revealed in Muck Rack’s ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter’ report.
Twitter, a platform that thrives on real-time engagement and succinct expression, has become an essential tool for journalists and media professionals to connect with their audience on a personal level. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously since last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired weekdays, 9pm on India TV.
With his Twitter account, Rajat Sharma has successfully bridged the gap between traditional media and the digital age, providing his followers with a direct channel to stay informed, voice their opinions, and engage in meaningful discussions.
Upon achieving this significant milestone, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude to his followers, stating, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information."
As the Chairman of India TV, Rajat Sharma has been at the forefront of the media industry, shaping public discourse and highlighting critical issues that affect society. Now, with his remarkable Twitter following, he has further solidified his position as a trusted voice in the digital space.
