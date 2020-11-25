DishTV & D2H start educational channel for students in Tamil Nadu

Kalvi Tholaikkatchi will be free to air and will telecast daily from 06 AM to 11 PM

Dish TV India has started broadcasting ‘Kalvi Tholaikkatchi’ - an educational channel launched by Tamil Nadu Government. The free-to-air channel will telecast daily from 06 AM to 11 PM on both its platforms- DishTV & D2H.

Available on channel number 597 on both DishTV and D2H, Kalvi Tholaikkatchi telecasts programs conducted by experts on preparing for competitive examinations as well as programs that enhance the students’ creativity. Additionally, the channel provides all the major announcements related to students and also has live programs by the School Education Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on this new channel launch, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 has adversely affected the rhythm of school and college-going students. With the launch of Kalvi Tholaikkatchi on both our platforms, we are enabling several million homes across Tamil Nadu to receive quality education daily from the safety of their homes. This adds to the 33 Swayam Prabha and Kite Victers educational channels that we are beaming in the regions across the country from both our DishTV and D2H platforms.”