DEN reports consolidated revenue of Rs 326 crore in Q4

PAT up 50% at Rs 34 crore

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 3:32 PM
DEN

Multi-System Operator (MSO) DEN Networks has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended 31st March compared to Rs 328 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Subscription revenue fell 15% at Rs 190 crore compared to Rs 222 crore. Placement/marketing income was up 19% at Rs 87 crore from Rs 73 crore. Activation revenue rose 63% to Rs 34 crore from Rs 21 crore.

Total cost stood at Rs 264 crore compared to Rs 261 crore. Content cost grew 6% to Rs 157 crore from Rs 148 crore.

EBITDA was up 2% at Rs 65 crore from Rs 64 crore while PAT was up 50% at Rs 34 crore from Rs 23 crore.

For the full fiscal, revenue grew 1% to Rs 1307 crore from Rs 1291 crore. Subscription revenue was down 1% at Rs 808 crore from Rs 813 crore. Total cost was down 3% at Rs 1051 crore compared to Rs 1080 crore. Content costs were down 1% at Rs 602 crore from Rs 608 crore.

EBITDA grew 21% to Rs 256 crore while net profit climbed 220% to Rs 189 crore.

The company's cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs. 2,394 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mso Den networks internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
e4m tv first

e4m TV First: Experts to discuss 'TV for Brands' as the most trusted & effective medium
7 hours ago

TV

Growth in TV penetration a boon for broadcasters amid digital onslaught
7 hours ago

TV18

TV18 Broadcast's profit up by 78.9% to Rs 746 cr in Q4 FY21
7 hours ago