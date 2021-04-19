DEN reports consolidated revenue of Rs 326 crore in Q4

Multi-System Operator (MSO) DEN Networks has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended 31st March compared to Rs 328 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Subscription revenue fell 15% at Rs 190 crore compared to Rs 222 crore. Placement/marketing income was up 19% at Rs 87 crore from Rs 73 crore. Activation revenue rose 63% to Rs 34 crore from Rs 21 crore.



Total cost stood at Rs 264 crore compared to Rs 261 crore. Content cost grew 6% to Rs 157 crore from Rs 148 crore.



EBITDA was up 2% at Rs 65 crore from Rs 64 crore while PAT was up 50% at Rs 34 crore from Rs 23 crore.



For the full fiscal, revenue grew 1% to Rs 1307 crore from Rs 1291 crore. Subscription revenue was down 1% at Rs 808 crore from Rs 813 crore. Total cost was down 3% at Rs 1051 crore compared to Rs 1080 crore. Content costs were down 1% at Rs 602 crore from Rs 608 crore.



EBITDA grew 21% to Rs 256 crore while net profit climbed 220% to Rs 189 crore.



The company's cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs. 2,394 crore.

