DEN Networks' revenue drops 7.05% to Rs 303 crore in Q4

The subscription revenue has fallen 12.1% to Rs 167 crore

Cable TV and Broadband player DEN Networks' revenue for the quarter ended 31st March has dropped 7.05% to Rs 303 crore from Rs 326 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Subscription revenue has fallen 12.1% to Rs 167 crore from Rs 190 crore. Placement/ Marketing income jumped 6.45% to Rs 93 crore from Rs 87 crore. Activation Revenues almost halved to Rs 17 crore from Rs 34 crore.

Total Cost was down 5% at Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 261 crore. Content costs declined 5.73% to Rs 148 crore from Rs 157 crore.



EBITDA for the quarter under review decreased 15.38% to Rs 55 crore from Rs 65 crore. Net profit surged 44.11% to Rs 49 crore from Rs 34 crore.



For the full fiscal, revenue dropped 6.19% to Rs 1,226 crore from Rs 1,307 crore. Subscription revenue fell 12% to Rs 711 crore from Rs 808 crore. Placement/ Marketing income increased 4.85% to Rs 367 crore from Rs 350 crore.



Total cost stood at Rs 1,022 crore, a 2.75% increase over Rs 1,051 crore in the previous fiscal. Content costs came in at Rs 613 crore compared to Rs 602 crore.



EBITDA dropped 21% to Rs 203 crore from Rs 256 crore. Net profit was up 9.52% to Rs 171 crore from Rs 189 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)