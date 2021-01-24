Deepti Sachdeva re-joins Republic TV

Sachdeva was earlier associated with Republic TV for almost three years.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 4:17 PM
Deepti Sachdeva

Deepti Sachdeva, former Senior Editor, Republic TV, who stepped down in October 2019 has re-joined the network. Sachdeva was earlier associated with Republic TV for almost three years.

 Prior to her stint at Republic TV, she was associated with Times Now as Senior Anchor for over five years. Sachdeva has also served stints at NDTV and Zee News.

