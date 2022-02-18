Deepti Sachdeva quits Republic TV

Now Sachdeva has started her digital show –News You Don’t Get.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 11:29 PM
Deepti Sachdeva

Deepti Sachdeva, former Senior Editor, Republic TV, who stepped down in October 2019 and re-joined the network in Jan 2021 has quit again.

 Prior to her stint at Republic TV, she was associated with Times Now as Senior Anchor for over five years. Sachdeva has also served stints at NDTV and Zee News.

