Deepti Sachdeva quits Republic TV

Deepti Sachdeva, former Senior Editor, Republic TV, who stepped down in October 2019 and re-joined the network in Jan 2021 has quit again.

Now Sachdeva has started her digital show –News You Don’t Get.

Prior to her stint at Republic TV, she was associated with Times Now as Senior Anchor for over five years. Sachdeva has also served stints at NDTV and Zee News.

