Company will call shareholder meeting as per norms: Zee at NCLT

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 5:39 PM
punit goenka

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has said that the Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) will have to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requested by shareholder Invesco Developing Market Funds, according to media reports.

NCLT said this while hearing a plea filed by Invesco on Wednesday. Invesco and OFI Global China Fund LLC, two of the largest investors of ZEE, have sought the EGM to remove Zee’s chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka and reconstituting the board.

Invesco, along with its subsidiary OFI Global China Fund LLC, holds a 17.88 percent stake in Zee.

According to reports, NCLT, while hearing Invesco's plea, observed that it is the "mandate of the law" that Zee should call for the EGM. It is not a discretionary power of the board to call or not call for EGM, the tribunal added.

The NCLT reportedly said the board of ZEEL must "comply with Section 100 of the Companies Act". "No power vested with the board to deny EGM," it reiterated.

According to  Section 100 of Companies Act, 2013, listed companies are supposed to announce a date for an EGM within three weeks of receiving such a request from an investor holding at least 10 percent shares.

NCLT will hear the case next on October 4.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement after the tribunal hearing, Zee said, “The Board of the company is scheduled to meet as per the statutory time allotted, in relation to the matter. The company will continue to take all the actions needed in the interest of the shareholders and as per law.”

