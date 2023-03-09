Billion-dollar question: What will the new Zee-Sony entity be called?
Dr. Annurag Batra ponders on what would be the name of the merged entity, given that both Sony and Zee have been powerful brand names in their own right
I have often asked individuals if they would change their name for $5 million. It depends if you asked a guy who has $50 million or more in his bank and has built a personal brand. Names are our identity. We attach so much to who we are all through our life, through our name. Name is our brand, name is who we are, name is how people relate to you. Name is what sets expectations and builds the relationship and sustains the relationship.
India’s largest merger in the media and entertainment is about to be completed with Sony and Zee coming together. The house of Sony and Zee both have powerful multi-platform destinations and have big IPs that viewers and brands identify and engage with.
Words and names have power. Both Sony and Zee are huge brands. Zee is a huge brand on the bourses and has consistently performed well.
The Sony-Zee merger will create a media and entertainment behemoth in India.
I have written in the past that the merger is a good thing for all stakeholders, viewers, advertisers and the omni-broadcasting ecosystem.
The multi-billion-dollar question now is what would be the name of the new entity, the joint single entity of Sony India and Zee Telefilms.
Zee is a huge consumer brand, the Pride of India and its viewers. Advertisers and investors swear by it and has performed well in a 360-degree way. Zee was founded on 25 November, 1982, and is in its 31st year.
I must point out that post-completion of this merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be merging into a new entity.
So, the two questions are:
Will there be a new name for the new entity?
The answer is - Yes.
The bigger question is what will be the new name?
I met NP Singh four weeks back at Sam Balsara’s annual dinner and I asked him and like the classic NP, he kept quiet and said “we are thinking”.
Most certainly there will be a new name.
The Indian entity of Sony Pictures is called Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. I bet you did not know it, even if you are an industry leader. If you as a senior executive and industry leader don’t know it, how will consumers relate to it. From 1995 to 2007, the Indian entity of Sony Pictures was called SET India Private Limited and then from 2007 to 2015 Sony Pictures’ India arm was called Multi Screen Media Private Limited.
Culver Max Entertainment manages and operates 26 television channels, the streaming media platform Sony LIV, as well as the television studio Studio Next and film studios Sony Pictures International Studios. In April 2022, SPN changed its corporate name to Culver Max Entertainment, taking its name from a name and logo from a vanity production company used for Sony /Marvel animated series ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’. The name is used exclusively by the holding company with Sony Pictures Networks continuing to be used as the consumer-facing brand. I am sure you noticed that on 24 October, 2022, nearly all of Sony Network went for a rebranding, coinciding with Diwali. It replaced the cropped ‘S’ logo, used by SET since its launch, with the S Curve logo template used by Sony’s television networks worldwide since 2019 and first used by SonyLIV.
I am sure you know Sony Pictures’ headquarters is in Culver City, California, United States. That’s why Culver Max Entertainment
The key executives for many years have been Mr N P Singh, who is the MD and CEO, Mr Nitin Nadkarni, who is the CFO, and Mr Ashok Nambissan, who is the General Counsel.
Sony also has Sony Pictures India Pvt Ltd. As a media consumer franchise, Sony is a huge brand and has also been strengthened by its work in the last 27-plus years in India. Its association with Sony consumer durables has also strengthened the recall.
So what should be the name of the merged corporate entity? That’s the multi-billion-dollar question.
I do not know. We will know in a couple of weeks.
However, one thing I am certain of is that Zee is a name that India’s investors have betted on and have watched, and it would be a good idea to come up with a name that has both brands Sony and Zee. Zee is a huge brand in India, including in urban, semi-urban and rural India. Zee has been around for three decades, a little longer than Sony in India.
So, should the new entity be called Sony-Zee India?
That’s the best of both worlds. We will see.
The second question is - should the names of platforms and channels and IPs be changed?
To this one, I can empathically say that consumers, viewers have had a learning experience with these huge brands and platforms and it would be good to keep the brand franchises intact.
Over the last 3 decades, both businesses - Zee and Sony - have invested in building a name amongst viewers, and it would be best to build on the trust that viewers have in these huge brand franchises.
We are in March. Ideally, the merger has to be completed by March-end or April. Definitely in the first quarter, for it to have an annual impact and full life, and I am hopeful it will be completed soon.
Till then let’s see what Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises give birth to. I am sure it will be a name, which will build on both strong brands of Zee and Sony.
And as they say, the idea is not to live forever but to create something that will.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld.
LCN Rank Case: TDSAT tells broadcaster to pay cable operators
The order came in response to three petitions filed by Indian Cable Net, SITI Networks and SITI Maurya Ltd. against a leading broadcaster
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has delivered its judgment on the issue of Logical Channel Number (LCN) rank in response to petitions filed by three cable operators against a leading broadcaster. In the judgment issued on March 3, the tribunal said the petitioners, Indian Cable Net Co. Ltd., SITI Networks and SITI Maurya, are entitled to the incentive amount of Rs 11.76 crore, Rs 7.23 crore, and 2.35 crore, respectively, as per the Subscription License Agreement (SLA). The petitioners have also been allowed an interest at 7% and costs of litigation.
The judgment was delivered by the Chairperson Bench of TDSAT composed of Justice DN Patel and Subodh Kumar Gupta.
The judgment is related to a dispute pertaining to the displacement of LCN rank vis-a-vis the present regulatory framework. TDSAT has held that the placement of TV channels for the purpose of “rank” is an unregulated field. Moreover, the retransmission of channels on blank/vacant LCN Slots will not displace the rank of the channels. Since there is no uniform method of computing rank prevalent in the cable industry, for ease of operational functionality, the method envisaged by the petitioners would be taken as a correct method in the facts of the matter.
Since February 2021, the broadcaster had not been paying incentives to the three petitioners in terms of the Subscription License Agreement executed between the parties. The contention of the broadcaster was that the introduction of a new channel on a higher LCN would be tantamount to the displacement of the LCN Rank of the broadcasters' channels placed at a lower LCN.
Dismissing the argument of the broadcaster, the bench has further held that Clause 18 of Interconnection Regulations, 2017 is limited in nature and it does not govern placement of channels for purposes of rank, as was being canvassed.
TRAI to release consultation paper on broadcasters’ regulatory issues
The paper is expected to be out in 4-6 weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Trai has decided to release a new consultation paper on the regulatory framework issues related to broadcasters, media networks have reported. It will be dealing with network capacity fee ceiling, multi-TV tariff, and pricing of channels.
This paper is expected to be out in 4-6 weeks.
As per a report, the regulator will address minimum subscription period for a TV channel and how MSOs and LCOs list channels both in terms of language or genre.
Late last year, TRAI had asked the MIB to fix the renewal period for multi-system operators at 10 years.
Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joins ENBA jury panel
Kumar represents Odisha in the Upper House
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
Sujeet Kumar, member of parliament for Rajya Sabha and politician, joins the ENBA jury panel.
An MP representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar is an eminent politician with the Biju Janata Dal party. A lawyer and arbitrator, he is practicing in the Supreme Court and a number of High Courts. He is an active member of several parliamentary committees.
Kumar has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva and designed and worked on several major projects with the WEF.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Bharat24 hands out pink slips to 15 employees
The channel, which launched in August 2022, has cited cost cutting as the reason
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Noida-based news channel Bharat24 has reportedly handed out ‘pink slips’ to 15 employees, which include senior news anchor Mimansa Malik and PCR head Neeraj Kumar. Reports say that the channel management mailed employees to notify them about their layoffs.
The channel management in its mail has cited cost-cutting as the reason for the entire exercise. Talking to Samachar4media, the channel management says that there is no such thing as retrenchment. Although, many people have been asked to walk out handing over pink slips, but this is part of cost-cutting and re-structuring of the channel. This type of exercise has been done to balance the channel.
According to the channel management, usually the HR spend is around 30 per cent, but it has gone up to 52 per cent, hence the decision to cut costs had to be taken. The channel has 305 employees, out of which 15 people have been relieved. Presently it has around 290 people. The management has clarified that there is no intention of such layoffs in the near future.
The channel was launched in August 2022 under the leadership of senior TV journalist Jagdish Chandra.
Governance Now holds roundtable on current advertising trends
Industry leaders Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Avinash Pandey come together for the discussion moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
It is time for the digital media to convert impressions into GRPs (Gross Rating Points) to get measurement numbers. An advertiser is entitled to know the content where their ad is placed.
Discussions along these lines were held during the Governance Now Roundtable on Current Trends in Advertising with advertising industry titans - Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. The session was moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari.
Asked if digital media should go for geo-targeted advertising, Sinha said that unlike TV, Print and outdoor mediums, digital is opaque and based on search, discovery and performance-based marketing.
Pandey further said that the problem was in the entire eco system. In digital, you are not choosing a medium and only choosing a targeted age group or geography.
“This is dangerous for businesses and democracy,” Sinha concurred.
According to Sakhuja, that building blocks of media learnt through media planning should be extended to digital. “In digital we are only talking of impressions, which is another form of GRPs. They are not converting that into GRPs, which is a two-minute job. Reach is given only in terms of percentage and not numbers which will help reach out to both digital and video audience.”
“The big problem on digital video is that you have a much longer tail than TV, so to build reach on high frequency is very difficult on digital. As an advertiser, I should be completely entitled to know in which content is my ad placed,” he asserted.
While discussing how a majority of digital AdEx was happening in Google and Meta, and if this would continue, Sinha said in future the market will open up. “As MSMEs grow, growth will happen and automatically monopoly will break.”
Sakhuja felt that currently digital emphasis has been on performance at the cost of branding. “With focus on branding, digital will continue to grow,” he said. He also called for integrated marketing between TV and digital.
“Out of total video, we projected about Rs 30,000 crore for TV advertising and Rs 10,000 crore for video advertising. Today 25 per cent of total video is on digital. Going further, an integrated set-up will be a roll for both and very interesting to watch.” Sakhuja also spoke about having industry-led cross media studies to study the entire digital eco-system, and an industry body-driven audience measurement to make it more democratic.
Asked if viewers still prefer to watch news on TV screens, Pandey said digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook are enablers of news, getting more people to come on TV to watch news. “More and more TV sets are being sold in the country. The signal delivery medium of news consumption is changing, and people are watching live news.”
Pandey said media owners should invent engaging content in a way that recognizes search media as enablers for people to come to TV. “More and more people are watching TV and news on TV, which is not reflecting in data,” he observed. As a case in point Pandey said there was no state government or political party that was not investing heavily in television. “They are in touch with their voters on a daily basis and know their consumption habits.”
At this point Sakhuja added that credibility and role of news anchors holds the attention of news audience, and said it was time newspapers made heroes out of their editors.
On the issue of major layoffs in e-commerce companies and how the sector contributes to advertising, Sinha said that global headwinds impact can last slightly longer and slow down the inflow of funds.
Sakhuja, however, differed and said they expected funds to keep coming.
According to Pandey, many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet-based business (alluding to e-commerce companies) either no longer exist or have been forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every 2 to 3 years. Thankfully, with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.”
He further said that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound, they should collect money in advance.
India is in a bright spot despite the global scenario, the experts said, noting that if discretionary spends by consumers rise, barring a few product lines, double-digit growth can be expected in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category, both in terms of volume and value, across categories, especially food.
Pandey said this year they expect growth in FMCGs, telecom, media companies, advertising, and subdued growth so far in automobile, two-wheeler and small cars, all of which will need advertising. More foreign investment in real manufacturing sector will lead to growth in advertising, he said.
Sinha also noted that connected TV will grow and potentially deliver content to a large number of people as brands consider television and print to be trusted mediums that add immense value to advertising.
Zee News unveils new look and brand identity
The new logo has been curated from the findings of a market research
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 2:51 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has redesigned the look and feel of its channel packaging, adding a vibrant colour pallet, creating clear visuals, and breathing space for better viewer experience.
The new design has been curated from the findings of a detailed market research, which provided insights into audience preference. This helped arrive at an AFFECTLAB SCORE which was imperative in the channel's re-design. Metrics such as visual appeal earned attention from viewers, comprehension, discovery time, negative/positive emotions, etc were measured for its Broadcasting space.
The fresh look and feel, along with modernized approach bring to light the consistent efforts of the brand to redefine the credibility of the news being reported. The latest design update is in line with a more futuristic approach to connect deeply with Zee News viewers and attract new audiences through better news viewing experience.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “India has evolved and so have we. As the nation’s oldest and one of the leading news enterprises, Zee News has played a huge role in shaping the minds and hearts of our viewers and our country. In the cluttered News Broadcasting space, Zee News has been constantly enabling a modern brand metaphor that comprises of an inclusive and progressive approach. We, at Zee News, continue to be the forerunner in ensuring impactful content consumption, taking into consideration the attention span of viewers spread across the country.”
"When it comes to marketing and building strong brand equity, the brand identity of the Zee news network is of paramount importance. We have refreshed our brand identity to keep our audience engaged through a visually appealing new look and strategized communication to ensure a consistent Top of the Mind recall for our channel, with a higher preference ratio,” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Accept, anticipate & adjust to changes in society: Hari Prakash K, CEO, Vistara News
The Editor and CEO of Vistara News spoke to e4m about investing in the best technology for the channel, generating ad revenue and catering to a wide range of audiences
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
The last decade saw regional news organizations battling several challenges from changing media dynamics to changes in technology. The latest entrant in this arena is the Kannada news channel, Vistara News.
Launched in November last year, Vistara News takes pride in its technological might. From robotic cameras to the largest AR/VR green room in regional media, this upcoming news channel is upping its game.
exchange4media spoke to the Editor and CEO of Vistara News, Hari Prakash Konemane, about the channel’s upcoming projects, the growth in ad revenue and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tells us about Vistara News and its inception.
Vistara news was started by journalists and is run by journalists. Our idea is to create the best workplace for journalists. This thought process began in 2017. Last year in November, we launched Vistara channel with the idea that a news channel shouldn’t become old in 10-15 years.
We are targeting A class audience but not neglecting the B and C classes. We are focused on creating aspirations through shows in the agriculture and business domain.
We launched YouTube channels four months ago - Vistara Money, Vistara Krishi, Vistara Omkara and so on for specific segments. The purpose of having multiple YouTube channels is for advertisers to get a targeted audience and for viewers to get uninterrupted content. We have got good subscription numbers.
We are focusing on 50% digital and 50% on TV. On our website, we are putting up news in the audio format too. We are targeting all age groups and reader profiles. Our slogan is Nikhara and Janapara, which means accuracy and pro-people.
How important is technology when it comes to media houses and what kind of tech does Vistara use?
Technologically, we are ahead of all channels. All our equipment are 4K and all channels of HD quality. There is no time lag in the transmission. We have robotic cameras in our newsroom, which don’t require an operator. One man can operate up to 99 cameras.
We have also developed our own Kannada script and so it is different from other regional media. We also have hyper-local news on the website covering every district in Karnataka.
What kind of response have you received from consumers and advertisers?
We have got good numbers in just two months but we are not yet going live with it. We are still in the process of correction and improvement and are exploring new advertisers. We have reached 80% of our ad revenue within 2 months. Major Karnataka brands are advertising with us on TV from varied categories like real estate, jewellery, education, health, agriculture and so on.
What changes have you seen in the southern media industry? Your thoughts on changing times?
In print media, there are many newspapers but only a few are making a profit. Why are only the latest newspapers making profit and old newspapers dying? That is because not everyone is ready to change and adapt to technology. Change is the only constant. We have to accept change, anticipate change and adjust to the change. We have to read the pulse of our readers and viewers.
What are the focus points for Vistara News for the coming months?
We have three channel licences – for news, entertainment and music. We are already on air with news. We are coming up with entertainment and music channels soon. We also have a publication called Vistara publication, which is in the works. We also have a movie production division and are planning to produce low-cost movies and classics.
Our approach is clear. Our focus is to give the best service to our viewers, readers and advertisers.
