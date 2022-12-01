Bharat Express appoints Hemant Ghai as News Director, Stocks, General Market & Business

Prior to this he was associated with CNBC Awaaz for over 17 years.

Ruhail Amin
Published: Dec 1, 2022
Hemant Ghai

Bharat Express has appointed Hemant Ghai as News Director, Stocks, General Market & Business Segment.

Ghai has been the founder member of the team that launched the Hindi Business News Channel CNBC Awaaz. He was associated with the channel from June 2004 until Jan 2021.

Ghai joined the channel as a summer trainee in 2004 and went up the ladder from Production Assistant (2004), Assistant Producer (2004-2005), Research Analyst (2006-2007), Sr Research Analyst (2007-2010), Associate Editor (2011-2016) and Stocks Editor (2018 to Jan 2021)

He has spent more than one and a half decade in analysing various sectors, stocks and economy in Indian financial markets and has been hosting various business shows and interviewed the who’s who of corporate India for the last decade now.

