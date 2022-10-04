Awaiting remaining regulatory approvals to launch the new merged company: Sony

The merged company will create extraordinary value for Indian consumers and lead the consumer transition from traditional pay TV into the digital future, Sony has said

The Competition Commission of India’s approval to the merger deal between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been welcomed by both the parties.

Sony has issued a statement saying: “We are delighted to receive CCI approvals to merge ZEEL into SPN. We will now await remaining regulatory approvals to finally launch the new merged company. The merged company will create extraordinary value for Indian consumers and eventually lead the consumer transition from traditional pay TV into the digital future."

