Anurag Singh Thakur urges broadcasters to ensure there is no scope for fake news

Thakur was speaking at the opening ceremony of ABU General Assembly 2022 organised by Prasar Bharati in New Delhi

Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, which runs All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), is hosting the 59th ABU General Assembly 2022. The theme of this year’s assembly is ‘Serving the People: Media’s Role in Times of Crisis’. The General Assembly was inaugurated on 29th November’ 2022 by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B, Masagaki Satoru, President ABU and Javad Mottaghi, Secretary General, ABU.

The ABU (Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union) is a non-profit, professional association of the broadcasting organizations of Asia and pacific region.

More than 300 international delegates from 40 countries representing 50 organizations are participating in the event.

The event coincides with the celebration of the 75th year of the India’s independence “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

Series of the international conferences are planned on the topics ranging from the Programming, Sports, Technical, Women’s’ Contribution and Participation, Planning and strategy.

Addressing the opening ceremony of General Assembly, Thakur called upon all the broadcasters to ensure that true news is disseminated and there is no scope for fake news. He emphasized on fair and truthful journalism especially in times of crisis like Covid pandemic. He appreciated the role of All India Radio and Doordarshan during Covid time in educating masses and disseminating information about the basic facilities needed by affected people near to their places. He called upon all ABU members to encourage sharing of programmes of mutual interest among the ABU member countries for better understanding and increased level of interaction among masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Masagaki outlined on the important role being played by ABU in Asia pacific region and appreciated the collaborated efforts being made by all public service broadcasters of the region in sharing news of public importance among themselves.

Javad Mottaghi said that the region is full of diversity yet we all member countries find commanality and display true unity in such wide diversity.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, in his welcome address appreciated the role of ABU in promoting the collective interests of television and radio broadcasters and regional and international co-operation between broadcasters in the Asia Pacific Region. He further said that India proudly celebrates 2022 as the 75th anniversary of Independence from the colonial rule through the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives in various sectors and this conference is a great opportunity to share the achievements of the country in the sector of media and communication and showcase the rich heritage, vast diversity and progressive India to the world.

He also said that Prasar Bharati, with both Doordarshan and All India Radio, has had a laudable achievement in serving the Indian citizens during the Covid crisis under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “Serving the people –media’s role in times of crisis” is a very apt theme for deliberations in ABU General Assembly particularly in sharing the lessons learned from the recent crisis that had engulfed the whole world and I am sure the delegates and the leaders would find valuable takeaways from various panel discussions and forums.

The vote of thanks was given by Sunil ADG Global, Prasar Bharati.

